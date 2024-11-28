Charis Onabowale, Founder of Mama Cass restaurant, has passed on and her family and friends are getting ready to bury her

According to details on her obituary, her burial rites started on Tuesday, November 26 and would be rounded off on Friday

Tributes has since been pouring in from family and friends of the deceased as they shared how dear she was to them

Foremost businesswoman, Charis Onabowale, owner of Mama Cass restaurant, has passed on at the 76.

In a post sighted on social media, the socialite breath her last on Oct 31st, but family member had been keeping it a hush hush affair till her burial poster was released.

Family pays tribute to Charis Onabowale. Photo credit@kemiasefon

According to the information on the poster, a service of song took place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Trinity House owned by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo on the island.

Her wake took place the following day on Thursday, November 28, 2024. She will be buried on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Family pays tribute

Friends and family have paid glowing tribute to the late businesswoman in an online memorial dedicated to the late woman.

Family of late Charis Onabowale also shared the dress code for her funeral rites.

Recall that some celebrities died this year, both in the entertainment industry and other sectors.

The likes of Aduke Gold, Onyeka Onwenu, Dare Melody's wife and some other singers lost their lives this year.

Also in the movie industry, Jnr Pope, Mr Ibu, Charles Olumo also died in 2024.

How fans reacted to Charis Onabowale's death

Netizens shared their thought and tributes about the late businesswoman. Here are some of the comments below:

@jumsy60:

"Rest in peace and power dear Auntie Charis. May the Lord comfort the children and grandchildren you left behind...they are understandably totally distraught and broken."

@strictlybrides:

"Rest in peace ma."

@lagosbutcher:

"Jesu!!! RIP."

@Yes_we_can_cook:

"Oh my God, may her soul rest in eternal peace Amen."

@nightingalemama:

"Rest in peace my friend Charis."

@bussy5087:

"Awww, bless her soul."

@omolarafamakinw:

"Wow may her soul rest in peace."

@layo4sure:

"Thank you, your post don expose my son lesson teacher,she lied ni sha."

@salome_global_servic:

"May God rest her soul. such a beauty!."

