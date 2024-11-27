Nigerian singer Davido triggered the admiration of his fans and netizens online amid recent face-off with his countrymen

The musician who earlier spoke against the country’s economy shared a video of himself preparing turkey for Thanksgiving

OBO as he is fondly called was seen singlehandedly preparing the fleshy animal protein while his wife and cousin were spotted in the background

Nigerian singer Davido, also known as David Adeleke, and his wife Chioma Rowland have got fans and netizens buzzing with excitement as they gear up for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The "Awuke" hitmaker, who has recently found himself at the center of some local controversy, shared a series of videos showcasing his kitchen skills.

Davido took over the kitchen for 2024 Thanksgiving. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Davido can be seen injecting a lifeless turkey with a mixture of spices using a syringe, adding a personal touch to the preparation.

The video also featured his wife, Chef Chioma, and his cousin, Shade, in the kitchen, though Davido took the lead in preparing the turkey, handling the task solo while the women looked on.

Proud of his culinary work, the father of twins took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his excitement, writing:

“Thanksgiving Turkey.”

See the video below:

See Davido’s tweet here:

Netizens react to Davido’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@bagboylammy:

"Na only food you sabi,music you no sabi. Big head."

@ukange_davidx:

"I don’t know why I still find it hard to forgive you for that racksteril and Davido coin scam wey you run on us."

@allenescobar01:

"Davido is happy,the world is happy."

ihechidera_1717:

"Yesooo dat how we roll it ,happy Thanksgiving to us."

nana293234:

"@thechefchi is really not a basic kinda wife she is de real one 002."

@justtruth001:

"i just know chef chi went crazy w that turkey."

Davido taunts those planning to cancel his Lagos show

The Afrobeat star responded to critics who are threatening to cancel his forthcoming gig in Lagos due to his recent controversial interview.

In the interview, Davido declared that Nigeria's economy was in "shambles", eliciting varied emotions from his countrymen. While some admired his directness, others accused him of being unpatriotic.

Davido announced on his X page that people were trying to cancel his forthcoming Lagos gig in December 24, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng