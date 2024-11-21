Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has shared how he felt after his wife Ebele bagged a Master's degree

He described his wife as a beautiful woman with brains and noted that he was sure she would make him proud

The business mogul shared a video of his wife dancing as she celebrated her latest achievement on social media

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, shared how proud he felt after his wife Ebele earned a Master's degree in International Business Management from the University of Surrey, England.

Obi Cubana hails his wife Ebele as she bags a Master's degree. Image credit: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana revealed that his wife graduated with a distinction, which caused him to describe her as having beauty and brains.

According to the businessman, he knew that his wife would make him and their family proud. Hence, he is over the moon about her academic achievement. Ebele also showed excitement about her feat, dancing to Johnny Drille and Don Jazzy's song Hold Me.

Some celebs and fans congratulated Obi Cubana's wife and they shared the need for men to support their wives in whatever they desire to pursue.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's wife's Master's degree

Check out some of the reactions to Obi Cubana's wife's Master's degree celebration below:

@lush_eby:

"I'm still emotional. Thank you my Sugar."

@chommylove20:

"Congratulations Lush Lush, it’s not easy o but they won’t understand."

@alexxekubo:

"Lussssh congratulations, another Monaco for you."

@helen_okocha_32:

"Men, always celebrate your wives like this Obi. He is a definition of a good husband."

@iam_kingjosh007:

"It’s plenty. I know one thing for sure she also played a major role in how successful you are today. If no other contribution self, that peace to be able to think straight. Congrats Queen, Lush. I trust I’ll also make the right choice just as Odogwu did."

Obi Cubana admires wife's lovely dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana is known to display open affection with his wife Ebele.

This time, he posted a video of himself and his wife gushing over each other as he admired her gold flowery dress.

He noted that it's been a while since he checked her out, and he couldn't wait to go on a date with her; his actions made netizens blush.

