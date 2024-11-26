Wizkid's 6th studio album Morayo has continued to make waves on popular streaming platform Spotify

Barely a few days after the Nigerian Star Boy's broke record on Spotify, it has now joined the list of top global albums

The recent achievement stirred reactions from Wizkid and many of his fans and followers across the world

Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid's Morayo album has set another record on the popular streaming platform Spotify.

Legit.ng recall reporting a few days ago that Wizkid broke a record on Spotify after with Morayo.

Wizkid likes Spotify's list about global top albums. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

This was after he had made waves on rival streaming platform Apple Music earlier today.

Wizkid's Morayo's rating on Spotify

In a recent update by Spotify, Wizkid's Morayo made it to the top ten global albums chart and was also on the list of top albums in the US.

A closer look at Spotify's recently released list showed that Wizkid's album debuted at number 3 on the global top album chart, while it was the fourth album in the US.

Slide the post to see the list recently released by Spotify below:

Wizkid, others react to Spotify list

A look at Spotify's official Instagram page showed Wizkid was among the social media users who liked the post shared by the streaming platform.

See other reactions below:

usainjoe:

"Even if u not a wiz fan, u can’t say this album is not good. All hits from head to toe."

iam_slimcase:

"Ofi Oju jo Wizzy."

iambuike:

"We going to one."

kozynationz:

"If you believe that Tunde has joined Wizkid’s FC because he couldn't beat them."

oyinentertainer:

"Big wiz always makes us proud. Music is not all about lyrics. The delivery, quality of instrumentation, and experimentation in all his album are unique.. Starboy."

iam_bmodel:

"One of the best assets God gave to Wizkid are his fans. You can’t tell them anything and they so much appreciate and love him. Such Fanbase is rare to see

dapssy9279:

"Wizkid is bigger than all Nigerian musicians."

What Daniel Regha said about Wizkid's Kese

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that X critic's opinion about Wizkid's Kese went viral.

Daniel Regha rated the song and tried defending why he gave it a low mark.

Regha noted that it was not a masterpiece lyrically. He added that Wizkid should have gone a little harder in the first verse, while the “Cana” reference in the second verse was completely unnecessary.

Source: Legit.ng