A video of singer Mr May D performing at an event in Ile Ife, Osun state, has gone viral on social media

A clip from the event, which had the Ooni of Ife in attendance, showed the audience's unusual reaction as they watched May D's performs

The audience response to May D's energetic performance has, however, stirred concerns from several netizens as many dropped comments about his career in the music industry

Nigerian singer Mr May D, whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumil, recently trended on social media over a video from his performance at Ile Ife, Osun state.

The event, which was graced by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan and one of his queens, saw May D perform several songs.

Mr May D performs in Osun, Ooni of Ife spotted. Credit: mrmayd

Source: Instagram

However, a video from the event stood out. It showed May D performing his hit song, Ile Ijo, with energetic dance moves to entertain the audience. However, they gave him a cold response, as many stood still without any show of excitement.

Watch the video of May D's performance in Ile Ife below:

See the pictures May D shared from the event, including a photo of the Ooni of Ife below:

May D was formally signed to R&B duo and now defunct P-Square's record label Square Records.

On 18 July 2020, he announced he had signed with Davido Music Worldwide. At the peak of his career, May D was featured on Psquare's Chop My Money alongside US star Akon, and international collaboration was rare in the music industry.

Reactions on video of May D in Ife

See the comments below:

zee_zhu_:

"Why's the crowd so deaddd."

MrFEM0:

"The ppl wey know that song don graduate a long time. See as them dey look am. I really hope he gets featured from these new cats buzzing up."

AJTnation:

"Omo, I just pray light shines on you wherever you are, this is not what I love to see happening to anyone."

Ọláwálé:

"Wait same May D wey don feature with Akon and Psquare them. OMO."

sir_obafoluke:

"This music game can be very COLD..."

PrinceAbbbey:

"This is unbelievable but man must eat It has happened so he has no choice again."

YoungEmmanuelJ:

"Everybody get im time."

:iam_thowbie:

'This crowd are not nice oo.'"

May D speaks about Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr May D cleared the air over how the Amapiano sound from South Africa got introduced to Nigeria.

While Davido fans are giving him credit, May D, in a tweet, revealed that he brought Amapiano to Nigeria and had awards to back up his claim.

"Na me bring amapiano come naija , and I have awards to prove that! We started the naija South African collaboration," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng