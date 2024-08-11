Burna Boy recently took a jab at popular X critic Daniel Regha, and it has gone viral across social media platforms

Daniel Regha had posted his sumptuous meal, which caught the Grammy Award singer's reaction

As expected, Burna Boy's tweet ignited reactions while Daniel Regha returned online to lament the price of tin and sachet tomatoes

Nigerian international act and Grammy award singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently caused a buzz with his response to a tweet by X media personality Daniel Regha.

Burna Boy, who returned to X on Sunday, August 11, took a jab at Regha after he shared a picture of a lavish meal online.

Regha, known for criticising people, including prominent figures, shared a photo of his weekend meal, consisting of Kilishi and juice, adding that weekends were for relaxation.

He added that he isn’t the one who suffers the most.

Sharing a picture of his sumptuous meal, Regha wrote:

“Weekends are for relaxation and enjoyment. -Kilishi with some juice, no be me suffer pass…”

Burna Boy reacts to Daniel Regha's tweet

Reacting to the post in the comment section, Burna Boy countered Regha's comment, politely telling him that he suffers the most.

“Bro. I no fit lie. Na you suffer pass. No shades," the singer said.

See their exchange below:

Hours after Burna Boy's tweet, Regha returned to X to lament the price of tin and sachet tomatoes.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Burna Boy trolls Daniel Regha

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments, read them below:

pry_loc:

"Imagine dating a guy like him, na you go feed him."

pry_loc:

"Daniel Regha too stingy, after all the money he generates on X…smh."

ulot_szn:

"Daniel Regha will surely come for you when he wakes up, I hope you won't fold and delete this comment sha."

Phantombeing_:

"Odogwu no fold Inshallah we shall be here to witness."

