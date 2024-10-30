Media personality Daniel Regha got the attention of netizens after he shared a video of him of pounding fufu

He took his time to ensure that the outcome is very smooth before he packed it from the mortar to his plate

Several netizens commended him for pounding the fufu thoroughly while others made funny remarks at him

Media personality Daniel Regha has shared how domesticated he could be as he posted a video of himself pounding fufu in a mortar on his Instagram page.

He put in a lot of effort using his pestle to ensure that the pounded fufu came out perfect before he dished it into his plate.

Aside from airing his opinion on several issues online, Daniel has carved a niche for posting the food he eats online. At times, his followers admonish him for not spending enough money to make nice meals.

After he was done pounding the yam, some netizens taunted him for wanting to eat such kind of food when he could have used the money for a charitable cause. Others also hailed him for the effort in making the meal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha pounding yam

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha pounding fufu below:

@onlybigray:

"Dear Daniel Regha, having enough to eat and showing everyone one IG that you have enough to eat is a very unwise decision considering the economic situation of the country. More unwise not knowing that the poor, needy, less privileged and hungry people will think you’re mocking them with this video. I will advise you share this fufu into 15 portions, eat ONE and give out the rest portions to the poor."

@daddyfreeze:

"This looks nice."

@allison_debraa:

"Husband Material, when can I come and see your people my husband?"

@genialbolly:

"You don't even look like who dey chop this kind food."

@adekunlewestribosky:

"This is way too much for one person."

@laurelingdh:

"You shouldn’t be sitting doing while doing this because you are wasting the seat next time stand up okay and that pestle is too big No offense."

@chioma_winniefred:

"U go chop this one 5x."

Burna Boy tackles Daniel Regha's meal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy recently took a jab at popular X critic Daniel Regha, and it went viral across social media platforms.

Daniel Regha had posted his sumptuous meal, which caught the Grammy Award singer's reaction.

As expected, Burna Boy's tweet ignited comments while Daniel Regha returned online to lament the price of tin and sachet tomatoes.

