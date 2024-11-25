Odumodu Blvck has reacted to the desire of some fans to cause disparity between him and his colleague Davido

The rapper shared how Davido's generosity has rubbed on him, his family, and other members of his gang

Some social media users noted that OBO, as the singer is fondly called, is truly a nice person and doesn't always brag about it

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has revealed how kind Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has been to him and his family.

Odumodu Blvck shares how Davido helped him as he advised fans to stop causing disparity between them. Image credit: @odumodublvck, @davido

Source: Instagram

He added that he had lost count of the number of favours he had gotten from the Awuke crooner, including what he had done for his associates.

Odumodu Blvck's message was targeted at some people who were trying to pit him against Davido. According to the rapper, OBO is still doing more for him than he can explain. Hence, the plans of those trying to cause drama between him and Davido will not succeed.

Several fans of the singer admitted that Davido is a generous person and commended him for it. Others advised him to maintain his lane and not fight with his friend's enemies.

See Odumodu Blvck's post on Davido below:

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck acknowledges Davido's kindness

Check out some of the reactions to Odumodu Blvck's tweet on Davido below:

@billzcollecshun:

"We rise by lifting others" no be for mouth."

@billzcollecshun:

"Nothing sounds better than appreciation."

@Deezannee:

"No need to explain. God bless you for speaking out."

@LUTHERLMS:

"So as Popsy no put you for Morayo, you think say OBO go put your for next one, lol dagger am."

@FREDelicious1:

"Never inherit other people's wars in the music industry."

@honestFCfan

"Big Kala, nothing concern you with OBO and Wizkid beef, e fit even be marketing strategy, as long as none of these OGs done defame you publicly, you no need take a side. Because you get sense."

Davido reconciles with Odumodu Blvck

Earlier, Legit.ng Davido and his junior colleague Odumodublvck warmed the hearts of netizens following their meeting.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former DMW boss declared war on the rapper during his online fight with Wizkid.

A new video showed Davido and the Woto Woto Seasoning crooner chilling together after their misunderstanding.

Source: Legit.ng