According to Phyna, she was not allowed to enter the restaurant due to how she was dressed -indecently

Phyna seemed shocked at the outcome of her visit to the restaurant, and her tweet has gone viral, eliciting reactions in cyberspace

Phyna, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, a Nigerian internet personality, found herself on the front line of blogs after she went online to report her experience at a popular Lagos restaurant.

According to Phyna, she stepped out to have dinner at a fancy Lagos restaurant, CALI, but was rejected at the point of entry due to her other dressing.

According to them, she was indecently dressed. Phyna shared a tweet and also added a video of her outfit to the place, which received tons of comments online.

Phyna's tweet reads:

"So I went to have dinner at one CALI RESTAURANT Abi what they call the place😂😂😂 omo they said I’m dressed indecently and I can’t enter o. W*F!!!!!"

It will be recalled that Phyna renounced her surname, citing family problems. Her decisions sparked many comments from netizens.

How fans reacted to Phyna's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Sadiq90s:

"But tru tru you sef check am na 😂."

@Phynalee001:

"Wahala in high places🤣😂...my babe, come and eat Semo and White Soup...try chop first 😉😝."

@caeser5:

"Them for allow you enter if say ur br*ast never face ground."

@espeezeal

"If you wear a hookers uniform, be prepared to be treated like one."

@iknownimos:

"What's wrong with the dressing, I think people are still stuck with that African mentality. "

@kpapkando:

"The owner has every right to set rules for their business premises."

@It_Chioma:

"I thought they said go where you're accepted."

@ChinweBlesing:

"I'm sorry but yea. You aren't decently dressed."

Phyna shares she makes N5m monthly as an actress

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna shared how her venture into acting has been profitable for her.

She noted that she makes over N5m as an actress, and she revealed how many movies she features in monthly.

The former reality star's tweet had some people doubting her, and she slammed them for looking down on actors.

