Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, has shared how her venture into acting has been profitable for her

She noted that she makes over N5m as an actress and she revealed how many movies she features in monthly

The former reality star's tweet had some peeps doubting her and she slammed them for looking down on actors

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has shared the amount she makes monthly as an actress.

BBNaija's Phyna speaks about how much she makes from acting. Image credit: @unusualphyna

According to the 27-year-old, she makes about N5m by featuring in three movies monthly, and it is the least number of movies she features in. She noted that is not aware of what her colleagues make.

Some netizens felt she was not telling the truth and they dragged her. It did not deter her as she continued to make more claims about how much actors make.

The former reality star, who won the show in 2022, said some netizens should ask other celebs why they ventured into acting. She also described some Nigerians as dull as they argued with her.

She added that she was complaining that the N5m she makes was too small but some peeps were stating that it was not possible to make such an amount.

See Phyna's tweet below:

Peeps react to Pyna's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Pyhna's tweet below:

@Phynalee001:

"Well said, once it's Phyna, they "underrate" and tag "Asaba actress", but once it's their fave, they "overhype" ...it is what it is, cos we know these things, no be today. #Multitalentedbeing... Continue doing you and raking your millions, my babe."

@PriscillaBasil:

"Keep them guessing, talking……. Is what they go best."

@Blessin80100665:

"E be like say acting dey pay wella. Oya blessing do the needful!"

@FaithNk34:

"Don't mind them, momma. bunch of jobless people, money nor dey, their fave dey rush enter."

@unbotheredgyal1:

"Some of them no fit relate o, cos your grace carries weight o."

Phyna sues hair vendor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna had been trailed by controversies.

She was accused of borrowing a wig for a movie premiere and refusing to return it to the vendor, which she debunked.

To put a stop at further claims, she filed a petition with the police against the hair vendor, citing a case of cyberbullying.

