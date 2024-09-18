A former BBNaija winner, Pyhna, has responded to some comments by some men dating ladies who make demands on them

According to the former reality star, these kinds of men need to drop the conversation as she turned the table around

She noted that some men are also guilty of making demands from ladies, which sparked a debate online

Former BBNaija winner, Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has shared her displeasure about some men who make demands from ladies that their mums cannot do for them.

BBNaija Phyna shades men complaining about ladies' demands. Image credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Her statement was a reaction to how some men question ladies who make demands from them that their fathers cannot fulfill.

Phyna, who won the reality show in 2022, noted that she had heard enough of those words and decided to shift the narrative toward men.

With the comparison, she stated that while some ladies make demands from men, some men also do the same which the ladies fulfill.

Several netizens shared mixed reactions to the post of the controversial reality star while some attacked her personality.

See Phyna's tweet below:

Reactions to Phyna's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the former reality star's tweet below:

@mendiiii9:

"You don big pass this aunty."

@unusualphyna:

"You sef don big pass this phone wey you take snap this blur dp… change that chinko."

@khardo00:

"Werey you nor Kuku get father love before."

@unusualphyna:

"As you don know why you still dey talk am now after 10000 years… your mumu too much abeg."

@Cruiselord42:

"I blame Big Brother for giving you what your father can’t give you."

@Idiegbe_yanose:

"How on earth are you even thinking like this? The only thing my mom cannot give me is anything sexual as you shouldn’t be getting that from your dad! Sometimes I wonder if all these are for engagement or you people are just intentionally dumb! How dumb do you have to be to even."

@Mr_DaveChigozie:

"SENSE is far from your generation. I can see that."

@2lifeNe:

"Omo this one deep o."

Phyna speaks on buying wigs with 'ajo'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna had found herself in another controversial situation after criticising ladies who do 'ajo' (contribution) to buy wigs.

Content creator Ashmusy, who was a guest on Spill with Phyna podcast, had a different opinion on the topic.

Several social media users found the conversation a contradiction, considering that the reality star was recently accused of renting a wig for an event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng