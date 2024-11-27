Chinedu Ikedieze has announced that his son Chidubem Ivan Chinedu Ikedieze has been dedicated to God in church

In the post, he shared lovely pictures taken during the lavish ceremony, a video of his son was also shared

The actor and his family were congratulated by fans in the comment section, who were happy about the development

Nollywood small sized actor Chinedu Ikedieze has shared a good news with his fans on social media and congratulatory messages have been pouring in.

Legit.ng had reported that the movie star had welcomed a baby and announced the news to his fans.

In his post, he gave them an update about his son. According to him, his child, Chidubem Ivan Chinedu Ikedieze, has been dedicated on the altar of the most high God.

He shared pictures and video from the lavish ceremony they held in honour of the little baby.

Chinedu appreciates fans

In the post, the man who danced like a female a few months ago thanked those who came to honour their son.

In the recording shared by the role interpreter, his son was busy playing with balloons used to decorate the venue of the ceremony.

Many of his fans who saw the little boy admired his complexion and showered prayers on him.

Chinedu Ikedieze however promised his followers more pictures and video from the ceremony.

What fans said about Chinedu's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_yungbobbi:

"Congratulations big daddy."

@poeticken:

"Our children are for signs n wonders."

@chioma__okafor

"Awwww congratulations."

@lilsergermg:

"Children are blessing."

@i_khingfisher:

"Congratulations boss, chineduikedieze may God see him through all his days."

@iamchinaeche:

"Congratulations."

@official_adaobi06:

"Congratulations Sir."

@freemanarmstrongchinedu:

"So if he doesn’t go to church, God will not know him or what??? Na wa ooo."

@julietorieche_26:

"Awwww see our cute handsome baby oo."

@_olarhmmar:

"Congratulations bobo m."

