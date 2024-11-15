Nigerian actor Kunle Afolayan recently spoke with Legit.ng about his next point of growth in his career

The filmmaker spoke at his workshop at the KAP Film and Television Academy, in partnership with the United States Embassy, titled Reel Circle: Directing Cinematography Workshop

The Anikulapo star explained how he managed the show and business aspect of showbiz and more

Nigerian veteran actor, Kunle Afolayan, has been in the industry for decades and is arguably one of the best filmmakers around.

The filmmaker went from just appearing on screens to being behind the cameras and making his own movies. Kunle Afolayan has also trained several new talents.

In a recent chat with Legit.ng at the Kunle Afolayan Productions (KAP) Film and Television Academy, the Nollywood star spoke about his next step as a creative, seeing as he has become a renowned filmmaker who has trained new talents.

According to the Anikulapo filmmaker, there’s no new point of call for him because he also has his KAP Film Village, which he compared to top hotels in other parts of Africa.

He said:

“There’s no point of call, have you been to KAP Village? When you go there, you won’t come back to Lagos. KAP Village is on 60 acres of land, we have 70 rooms accommodation, a hotel like anywhere in South Africa or Kenya and then the head office of the school is going to be there at some point because it’s a big place where people can do practicals and it’s a destination. I’m not looking for anything again, all I want to do is grow people, build people, impact more and continue to tell stories.”

How I successfully merged show with business in Showbiz

Kunle Afolayan also noted during the interview that his secret has been to remain consistent and true to himself. According to him, if he has achieved as much as he has, he must be doing the right things.

In his words:

“My secret is I’ve been consistent and true to myself. What I don’t like, I will say I don’t like. What I said I didn’t like 20 years ago, I will continue to say I don’t like it and I won’t do it. For me to have achieved this much, I must be doing something right. I’m not saying 100% but I’ve stayed true to my art, craft and ideology and it’s very simple. Business is one but you won’t watch my film and say ‘he compromised here because he’s doing business’, I will rather put more to make sure that even if you’re seeing it from a product point of view, it’s a product with a brand, I’m not the only filmmaker in Nigeria but if you are privileged and have the grace to start something and you move from one step to the other, it means you’re on the right path.”

Why there are few female cinematographers - Kunle Afolayan

