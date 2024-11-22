A video showing Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, and his former lawyer in the same space is trending on social media

Isreal's facial expression, as well as Davido's former lawyer's response in the video, has left many talking

The video emerged online amid Davido's 32nd birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, which was attended by some of his close colleagues

It appears the beef between Davido's aide Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, and the singer's former lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, is ongoing.

Amid videos from Davido's 32nd birthday celebration in Atlanta, a clip of Isreal DWM and Bobo in the same space with some colleagues has left people talking.

Video of Isreal DMW and Davido's ex-Lawyer in the same space trends. Credit: prince_ii/isrealdmw

In the clip, while Bobo was seen dancing in the corner of the room, a voice in the background called on Isreal, who gave an unusual facial expression.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Isreal DMW made headlines after he blurred the face of Davido’s former lawyer in a post he shared on his Instagram during the singer's traditional wedding with Chioma in Lagos earlier this year.

Watch the video of Isreal DMW with Davido's former lawyer below:

Reactions on video of Isreal with Bobo Ajudua

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens criticised the duo for keeping malice against each other.

Isreal DMW on Davido's relationship with Bobo

Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal opened up about what was possibly brewing between Davido and Bobo Ajudua.

Following their viral fun videos, Isreal DMW disclosed that Davido and Bobo were just friends, nothing more than that for the moment.

He further explained that his "oga" wasn't the type to keep enemies.

