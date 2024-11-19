A phone conversation between a Nigerian man and his daughter has gone viral and caught attention online

A Nigerian man and his daughter are trending online because of their recent phone conversation.

The man had spoken to his daughter on a video call, and the lady said he had given her permission to have a relationship.

In a video posted on Tiktok by Kimbetty, the lady was spotted having a convo with her dad, who warned her to be wary of men.

She captioned the video:

"My dad called to give me permission to start having a relationship and advised me on the criteria I should work on before accepting. The thing here is that it is not as if he doesn’t know we might be seeing someone; he’s just trying to say that his days of chasing men away from us are over now we can decide who we want to settle for."

According to Kimbetty's father, she should not allow herself to be deceived by any man who wants to buy her shawarma.

His words:

"I am not saying you people should not have lovers but whoever you are going to date, make sure you know where he came from. Know his family and know his attitude.... If I am at home and a man visits you, I will welcome him because I'm not the one that will marry you. Always shine your eyes, you know what is happening outside, don't let any man trick you that he want to go and buy sharwama for you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gives his daughter relationship advise

