Popular jeweller Malivelihood has celebrated his wife's birthday in a special way with lovely words and gift items

In his post, he called her an incredible mother and wife as he shared how blessed he was to have her as life partner

The multi-million naira items he got her were also flaunted in another post and fans have been wishing her well

Popular Nigerian celebrity jeweller, Olusola M Awujoola better known as Malivelihood, has shown how his life, Deola Smart means to him.

The billionaire wrote a short love note to mark his wife's birthday. According to the man, who gave his wife a Roll Royce to mark Valentine Days, he was blessed to have her as a partner.

He gave her four Hermes bags worths millions of naira and some other luxury items.

Malivelihood gushes over wife

In another post, he said that fans should join him to celebrate his wife, whom he described as an incredible mother and wife.

The businessman also shared his wish for her on her birthday. Recall that Malivelihood loves splashing expensive gifts on his wife. He recently gave her a Roll Royce Phantom.

See the post here:

What fans said about Malivelihood gifts

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@t.bells18:

“So cute, my queen you are celebrated."

@i_am_sensol379:

"Beautiful cake for the beautiful birthday Queen."

@cakes_by_la:

"The bags in all colours literally. May God continue to bless your union and may your pockets never run dry! @deolasmart Happy birthday sis!!! Celebrate big because you deserve it."

@asake_ade111:

"Happy Birthday ma."

@silveru5:

"We love you ma enjoy your day to the fullest."

@uniq.ue9406:

"Happy birthday beautiful queen God bless you."

@funmilayooyejolahikmat:

"This is beautiful."

@silveru5':

"Aw this is rewally beautiful beautiful dazzling cake for beautiful queen well deserved, happy birthday ma."

@boss_davis1:

"Soo beautiful

@khadijatisiaq:

"Happy birthday ma, long life in good health and wealth."

Malivelihood makes ring for Cole Palmer

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian jeweller had gotten a new client on his list as he showed off his latest work in a video.

The luxury jeweller made a custom diamond ring for Chelsea Football Club player, Cole Palmer.

Malivelihood flaunted the fashion piece on his Instagram page as his fans shared how proud they felt about his achievement.

