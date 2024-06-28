Rapper Nicki Minaj has reacted to Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding ceremony

In a video that made the rounds, the international star was on stage when she congratulated the couple on their wedding ceremony

Many Nigerians were excited about Nicki Minaj’s reaction, and they shared their thoughts online

International rapper Onika Maraj, aka Nicki Minaj, has joined many others in reacting to David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Ejiofor’s wedding ceremony.

Davido and Chioma got married at a star-studded event on June 25, 2024, and they succeeded in breaking the Nigerian social media space with their nuptials.

Nicki Minaj spoke about Chivido 2024 during her performance. Photos: @nickiminaj, @davido

However, the couple’s wedding transcended borders and drew the attention of multiple-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj.

A video of the music star pausing her stage performance to react to the news of Davido’s marriage has made the rounds.

Nicki Minaj started off by asking if OBO truly got married before she sent her well wishes to him and Chioma. She said:

“Did Davido get married? Congratulations to Davido and Chioma.”

After sending her congratulations to the couple, Nicki Minaj then proceeded to perform the song she had with Davido, Holy Ground. See the video below:

Fans react as Nicki Minaj congratulates Chivido

Legit.ng gathered some comments from excited Nigerians after Nicki Minaj showed love to Davido and Chioma. Read some of them below:

Nayiir_riri_:

“I love the way Nicky said Chioma.”

c.chyoma:

“She pronounced chioma so well.”

ghostpipsfx:

“The Queen knows what’s up!!! Yasss muva.”

Dark_skin_soma:

“Davido no small, so why not.❤️❤️❤️.”

nnikyboo:

“My queen Nicki congratulating my king Davido.”

pamelatokyere:

“Chivido loved globally.”

mashalrahma:

“It's the way she loves chioma and pronounces her name for me this is the second video.”

Gloryakenji:

“All those who always claim they don’t know he is married hope they know now.”

uriels_goldenfinger:

“There are levels to this mehn omo I done decamp oo na here I dy now .”

Nurseketarra:

“Why didn't she go to the wedding.”

unique_queen_stella:

“Una sure say Nicki no be Igbo?? The way she pronounced Chioma❤️.”

