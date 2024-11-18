Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband's "Suspect Challenge" video has continued to spark mixed reactions on social media, and a mum has shared her thoughts on it

The Nigerian mum faulted Veekee James for the video and named a couple's rule they broke by virtue of the content they shared

The mum's hot take on the Veekee James video has been met with mixed feelings, with some netizens finding no fault in it

A Nigerian mum and Facebook influencer, Ada Ujaligwa, has cautioned popular fashion designer Veekee James over her trending "Suspect Challenge" clip made with her husband, Femi Atere.

The "Suspect Challenge" involves a couple playfully dissing each other and having it on camera and Veekee James and her hubby gave out some private information about themselves in their video.

Speaking on the trending video that has been met with mixed feelings, Ada Ujaligwa thought Veekee gave out too much information.

Ada Ujaligwa, in a Facebook post, said a content creation rule for couples states that one should not share details that will put one's spouse in a bad light and offend the public.

She advised Veekee James to be honest and real and cautioned her to know the quantity of private things they share with the public. Ada Ujaligwa wrote:

"Veekeeee…. Too much information! …. Content creation rule about couples… No 1 Do not share details that will put your spouse in bad light and offend the public📌…. Be honest and real but know the quantity of that truth to share publicly📌."

Veekee James video's sparks reactions

Clara Eric said:

"Didn't like the ending part o too much information."

Ajoke Morenike Shonekan said:

"I guess I’m the only one that sees nothing wrong with what people do with their lives as long as they are not hurting anyone."

Deborah Ogechi said:

"This people are just making money, the more you watch the more money they make."

Phil Ezeani said:

"Way too much.

"She snores with her mouth open..

"Her husband poops and doesn't flush properly...

"Oh noooo...."

Blessing Nwaorgu said:

"Ma but you used her as yardstick to measure sweet marriage few days back."

Obi Igwe said:

"Well, I think she is not sharing anything.

"Have you watched the trends in that challenge?

"Some couples give more brutal comeback than Veekee and her husband. Why is theirs different??"

Anyakudo Esther said:

"You are right. She is sharing too much at this point."

Yhemolee reacts to Veekee James' new video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yhemolee had reacted to Veekee James' challenge with her hubby.

Reacting to the video after it went viral, Yhemolee had to ask if he was in a fake marriage, and his fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Also, in the comments section, the businessman, who got married months ago, said that he was not surprised by Veekee James' outburst because he was a vocalist. He noted that she sang very well during her wedding, so he was not surprised by all she said about her husband.

