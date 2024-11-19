As Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, marked her birthday today, a video showing her reaction to one of his song's outro resurfaced

The clip showed the moment Burna Boy's mother walked into the studio only to hear her voice being used as an intro

Burna Boy's facial expression in the video has left several Nigerians talking, as many hailed her for supporting her son

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, is marking her birthday today, November 19, and fans have dug up an old video to celebrate her special day.

In the video, which recently resurfaced online, Burna Boy gives away a funny facial expression after finding out he used her voice on the outro of his 2019 song Spiritual, a track from his album Africa Giant.

Burna Boy's mother's facial expression in video trends. Credit: thenamix

Source: Instagram

"And the message from Burna, I believe, Would be that every black person should please remember, that you were Africans before you became anything else," Burna Boy said in the song outro.

Watch Burna Boy's mother's reaction to one of his songs below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting Burna Boy's mum's reactions after seeing his advert with David Beckham and Naomi Campbell.

Reaction to Burna Boy's mother's facial expression

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

oluwateniola98:

"She was cherished."

amoraesthetics.ng:

"Proud mother moment."

sunjay90:

"Real surprise."

temitopesamuel179:

"Spiritual one of my favorite track till date."

iamchizzywizzy_ddn:

"It’s no doubt she didn’t see it coming. Her expression is priceless."

suxeful_ken:

"Na even today I know say na she talk that script."

legendarycrocs:

"Wey Dem Leave Music For The Ogulus, Na Dem Be Highest."

a__tt__a__h:

"She feeling like DONDA OMARI immediately."

ugonuel:

"The got her good."

joshelewa:

"Lol mama collect your money for the feature complete o."

scott_official_011:

"Mrs ogulu she's highly spiritual."

Burna Boy's cowboy outfit sparks reactions

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy attended the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The singer's ensemble people talking. He was seen rocking a black leather outfit with loads of padlocks all over.

In one of the videos posted online by the singer, he was heard telling one of the members of the production team that he was a local man and wasn't used to looking different.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng