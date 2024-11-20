A video of Speed Darlington making a bold claim about his colleague and music star Davido is circulating in the media

Speed Darlington appeared to be directing a lady to contact Davido while claiming the DMW boss was considering a second wife

The controversial rapper's claim comes barely hours after he returned to social media with a new hairstyle

Controversial rapper and content creator Darlington Okoye, best known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has left people talking on social media with his bold allegation that music star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, is planning to take a second wife.

Speed Darlington, who recently debuted a new hairstyle, stirred reactions during a live session when he had an exchange with a female follower and alleged that Davido, who is married to Chioma Adeleke, is planning to take a second wife.

With a serious demeanour, the rapper claimed the DMW label owner was seeking another Igbo woman's hand in marriage as he told his female followers to meet Davido.

Speed Darlington, known for his penchant for controversy, made headlines after taking jabs at Burna Boy. This landed him in jail, and after his release, he continued taunting his colleague.

Reactions to Speed Darlington's claim about Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens believed Speed Darlington was deliberately attempting to stir a drama online. See reactions below:

Tina Nwadowu:

“Speed Darlington if strong hand never touch u, ur mouth no go stay one place. Leave my best couples Davido and @Chefchi alone oo😊”.

Abidoun Ayatan:

"Abi Seventh wife ..all those baby mamas are wifes as well, in as much they don’t marry another person or give birth to another man."

chinonsovalentin6:

"Dis ur hair style, make u looks like nama."

Emma benz:

"Akpi be like mad person."

𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐇:

"Burna boy for president Davido for local government chairman."

How Burna Boy reacted to Akpi's disappearance

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Grammy winner reacted after the news of Speed Darlington's disappearance went viral.

Speed Darlington was reported to have gone missing by a friend, who called on Nigerians to help find him.

But in a cryptic tweet, Burna Boy, who had been repeatedly criticised by Speed Darlington, asked who was missing.

