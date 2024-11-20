Speed Darlington is in the news again, and this time, he decided to get a new hairstyle which he flaunted online

He shared a video of himself visiting the salon, and the hairstylist did a thorough job on his hair before the final process was achieved

The singer asked his fans their opinion on his new hairstyle, and he got different funny comments

Singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has gotten himself a new hairstyle and shared the process on social media.

In a video, his hairstylist washed his hair and cut it into different parts before dye was applied to it. He kept it in a hairdryer and revealed the finished process after some minutes.

The artiste, who has been dragging his colleague Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, after the Last Last hitmaker got him arrested for defamation, asked his fans their thoughts about his new hairstyle.

Someone said Speed Darlington looked like America's president-elect Donald Trump. Other netizens also shared their thoughts on the hairstyle of the dramatic singer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington gets new hairstyle

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Speed Darlington's dyed hair below:

@greatiby:

"You now look like Donald Trump."

@kennyvegas96:

"The hottest! Presido take it easy o, baby oil men dey observe you."

@scalarmonty:

"Original bone straight."

@omaani27:

"My sweet hubby is looking so cute."

@lucky_huncho7:

"You’re the most handsome artist. Long face has always wished he was you."

@realmcanthonynwuba:

"Biggest boyoyo forever young."

@ohbai7:

"Brown new Akpi the biggest in West Africa, the hottest boyoyo in town."

@e.coleworld:

"Akpi what inspired this new look?"

Speed Darlington resumes tackling Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that enough has not been heard about the drama between Speed Darlington and his Grammy award-winning colleague Burna Boy.

Akpi, as he is fondly called, had released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions.

