Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Regrets after Cooking Noodles and Frying Eggs in Wife's Absence, Begs God about His Marriage
Family and Relationships

Man Regrets after Cooking Noodles and Frying Eggs in Wife's Absence, Begs God about His Marriage

by  Victor Duru 1 min read
  • A man has cried out online after preparing his noodles and eggs in the absence of his wife, who had travelled
  • He shared a picture of the outcome after cooking four sachets of noodles and begged God not to be unmarried.
  • His post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral and sent social media users into a frenzy, with many making fun of him

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

More details shortly...

Man who cooked noodles in wife's absence shares outcome, begs God about his marriage not crashing
The man said his wife travelled. Photo Credit: @BifolaX
Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to man's noodles and eggs

@afeez_ojen55547 said:

"For all you know, the egg that you fried might just be the proverbial 'Ẹyin inu Àpáta' and that will explain the okuta you chewed inside the fried egg !"

@Phirkyy said:

"Na egg shell you fry 😂😂.
"Why you go use all the seasoning? Allahu."

@Teefah65 said:

"The shell of the egg broke into the mixture, reason for the pakuta-ing."

@khalid_koiki said:

"😂Buddy, just order from a nearby restaurant na.

Read also

BBN Angel reacts to slay queens getting pregnant, tells them how to avoid it: "You no quick talk"

"Why suffer yourself?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: