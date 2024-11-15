Man Regrets after Cooking Noodles and Frying Eggs in Wife's Absence, Begs God about His Marriage
- A man has cried out online after preparing his noodles and eggs in the absence of his wife, who had travelled
- He shared a picture of the outcome after cooking four sachets of noodles and begged God not to be unmarried.
- His post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral and sent social media users into a frenzy, with many making fun of him
See his tweet below:
Netizens react to man's noodles and eggs
@afeez_ojen55547 said:
"For all you know, the egg that you fried might just be the proverbial 'Ẹyin inu Àpáta' and that will explain the okuta you chewed inside the fried egg !"
@Phirkyy said:
"Na egg shell you fry 😂😂.
"Why you go use all the seasoning? Allahu."
@Teefah65 said:
"The shell of the egg broke into the mixture, reason for the pakuta-ing."
@khalid_koiki said:
"😂Buddy, just order from a nearby restaurant na.
"Why suffer yourself?"
Source: Legit.ng
