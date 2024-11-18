Don Jazzy Splashes N1.5 Billion on 2025 Rolls Royce, Shows Off Other Luxury Cars in His Garage
- Producer Don Jazzy has been trending online over a fun video of him indirectly showing off his luxury car garage
- The Mavin label boss' garage included expensive cars, however, Rolls Royce, which is said to be a 2025 model, stood out
- Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, however, caused a buzz after he shared the worth of the Rolls Royce
Ace music producer and owner of Mavin label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is making headlines over reports of him splashing billions on three brand-new luxury cars.
Don Jazzy, who gifted a woman money for a car, shared a video on his Instastory showcasing the cars in his garage as he vibed to a song by his signee Johnny Drille.
The video captured Don Jazzy washing one of his cars while repeatedly looking toward the Rolls Royce, among others.
Going by the song's lyrics, Don Jazzy hinted that he would still love his old cars despite the new additions.
Tunde Ednut reacts to Don Jazzy's cars
The Instagram blogger disclosed in a post that Don Jazzy's new Rolls Royce is a 2025 model worth $880,000 ₦1,540,000,000 billion, excluding shipping and clearing.
"Car made for only the big boys. I repeat, ONLY for the big boys. Na 2025 Oo," Tunde Endut wrote in part.
Slide the post below to see Don Jazzy's new cars below:
Reactions to video from Don Jazzy's garrage
Read the comments below:
jaytee_yna:
"Time don reach for me to put hand for bad thing!"
blizkelvin224
"The kind money when go hit me soon God you know oh."
ada_la_pinky:
"The real money na water he has been in the game for long and stays so humble."
chima.henry:
"Even if na 504 I go tear one day."
hypeman.morgan:
"He deserves even a customized Private jet, a Don’s life suit him 100% Wealthy and humble @donjazzy."
What Don Jazzy said about DNA
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Don Jazzy shared his opinion about DNA tests and their importance.
He noted that DNA testing is more important than the baby's naming ceremony and should be taken more seriously.
"Well, in my opinion, a DNA test should be a requirement for discharging a child from the hospital fr," someone said.
