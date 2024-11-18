Actress Rita Edochie recently penned an appreciation message to May Edochie's elder sister, Blessing Nwele

Rita Edochie commended May's sister for the exemplary roles she set while listing how she has been supporting Yul Edochie's estranged wife

The Nollywood veteran actress' post stirred reactions from many, but actress Uche Ogbodo's comment stood out

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie, in a heartfelt message, expressed appreciation to Blessing Nwele, the elder sister of May, her nephew’s estranged wife.

Rita, who shared how May’s sister has been supporting her, applauded Blessing for her unconditional love.

Uche Ogbodo reacts to May Edochie's sister's video. Credit: ucheogbodo/mayyuledochie

According to the actress, May’s sister flew from the US to Qatar to support her at the prestigious NHN Conference, where she bagged a well-deserved award.

Rita thanked May’s sister for being an exemplary sibling, role model, confidante, and best friend.

Read Rita Edochie's appreciation message about May Edochie's sister below:

Uche Ogbodo gushes about May Edochie's sister

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo was among the netizens in Rita Edochie's comment section who reacted to May Edochie's sister's video as she wrote, "Best Sister," spurring reactions from people.

Recall that Uche was recently caught up in an online fight with May's fans.

People drag Uche Ogbodo

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

mazamaesso91:

"Ucheogbodo two-faced, tchruuuuuu."

igwetara:

"@ucheogbodo thanks uche, keep being nice no matter what people say."

onyi_ultra:

"Ucheogbodo u don land abi, the witches are here o Incase u didn't knw. U better block mama Rita too for your mental health before u go begin cry again."

bout_hug:

"@ucheogbodo @judy_obasiyul_autism @realtruthlover @queenmaynation come and see o. A true definition of a p¥th0#"

chu_kwualovukam:

"@ucheogbodo God come and see !!!! Best sister to who ? To the person u plot evu_l against?? Now u are praising the sister ?? Wonders shall never end."

Why Uche Ogbodo slammed May Edochie

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Uche Ogbodo dragged May Edochie over the behaviour of her fans towards her.

The actress noted that they were not fans, but they were from hell and said that May should caution them.

Ogbodo shared the step she was ready to take if May does not act or caution her fans.

