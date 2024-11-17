Nigerian exotic dancer, Pride Evy, recently showcased her father to the world on social media

In a recent video, the middle-aged man spoke about what he feels about her exposed lifestyle on the internet

Pride Evy’s dad’s responses to the questions raised mixed reactions from several social media users

Nigerian exotic dancer and Only Fans model, Suleman Alimat Sadia, aka Pride Evy, has gotten her father to speak about her lifestyle on social media.

The controversial dancer has been known to expose her body online while dancing and making various sultry poses. However, her father seems to be unfazed by her actions.

Just recently, Pride Evy unveiled her young-looking father on social media. She also asked him some candid questions about their relationship and more.

Nigerians react as Pride Evy's dad reacts to her social media lifestyle. Photos: @pride_evyvips

It was gathered that the video vixen’s father had her when he was only 20 years old. He admitted that they do not have the typical dad-daughter relationship, but he fully supports whatever she does.

During the interview, Pride Evy asked her father how he feels whenever he sees videos of her dancing, especially when his friends send them to him.

The middle-aged man also shared his thoughts about his Only Fans’ model daughter’s revealing outfits on the internet.

According to Pride Evy’s dad, how a person dresses does not portray their morals. He said there’s a difference between a person showcasing their talents online and someone just being a nuisance.

In his words:

“There’s a difference between what you're passionate about, there’s a difference between putting your talent out there and just being a nuisance. I've seen people dress in various ways, it can portray them in a certain type of way but it doesn’t mean that they are what they dress like so your outfit doesn’t represent who you are morally.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Pride Evy’s dad speaks about her lifestyle

Pride Evy’s father’s reaction to her lifestyle and exposed displays on social media raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

the_tribeman:

“Lol how you dress doesn't represent who you are morally...okay o 😂.”

Be_clarified:

“Your dad? So young.”

Braineeofficial:

“Why bring all of these questions online? Why do you want the whole world to know your father is proud of you exposing your noodity online? — you people just dey muzz me on a daily basis 😂.”

_therealjuliet:

“So ya daddy is cool with your private videos you post on your only fans for subscribers? .. oh wow daddy of the year.”

Val_loveday:

“Prodigal Father et Prodigal Daughter.”

Bibo.money:

“They no Dey vex for breadwinner o 😂😂 no matter wentin they do.”

Officialkween_olive:

“There’s always a story behind everyone's behaviour. Ouuu she’s a daughter to a single father ,who had her at 20 Ouu now I see😍.”

Bigmaxent:

“Has your father seeing the videos you’re using toys online werey?”

Baudex:

“Why was he not asked about the onlyfans videos ? I mean he should be shown the only fans videos and let’s see him react to it ?”

Thegeniusdr_:

“Your outfit doesn’t represent who you are morally?? lol, just lol 🚶🏿‍♂️”

_sopurucheee:

“👏👏👏👏 no matter what you , as far as you have support from home you’ll succeed.”

Kofo_of_buj:

“You go criticize breadwinner keh…… it’s not possible now…. You have to start making excuses for every behavior… to bad no hard, sha get money.”

Officialprinceolivet:

“The problem sometimes with becoming the breadwinner of your family is that your family will not give you correct advice 😂😂 same thing with Yahoo boys, their parents know it’s wrong but since they’re the breadwinner, Nobody can talk 😂😂 still same thing with all those girls who travel to Italy 🇮🇹 too 😂.”

Officialoriolasamson:

“But this girl get onlyfans and even get leak video on telegram.... Una dey mad for that ur family.”

Car_matters_abuja:

“No more moral values , we are all doomed, these people have lost respect for culture and values.”

nzubechiii:

“She’s beautiful, and from a comfortable home, I really don’t know why she choose this part of career, anyway her body her choice, whatever makes her happy.”

lifeofbright414:

“Breadwinner can never go wrong 😂.”

