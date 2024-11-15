Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently participated in the trending ‘Suspect’ challenge on social media

During the challenge, her brother, Sammy West, told her the harsh truth about her marriage to older billionaire Ned Nwoko

The video went viral on social media, and netizens reacted to what Regina Daniels’ brother said about her marriage

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy West, made headlines after participating in the trending ‘Suspect’ challenge on social media.

In recent times, social media has been buzzing with an online challenge called ‘Suspect’. This challenge involves a person running and the person behind the camera telling them some harsh but funny truths about their life.

In this case, Regina Daniels, her brother Sammy West, and their friend Cassie Snow took turns as they told each other some funny truths.

Fans react as Regina Daniels' brother taunts her for marrying old man in Suspect challenge. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels started the game by running, and her brother Sammy West teased her about getting married to an old man despite calling herself a sweet 16. He said:

“Suspect says she’s sweet 16 but she’s married to a man of 60.”

After his statement, Regina Daniels stopped running in disbelief as they all burst into laughter.

When it was Sammy West’s turn, Ned Nwoko’s wife teased him about his music career which has failed to take off after many years. Regina Daniels said:

“Suspect has been singing for many years but he never gree blow.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels’ brother talks about her marriage to Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels’ Suspect challenge with her brother and friend went viral on social media and raised funny comments from fans. Several of them noted that Sammy West had been looking for an opportunity to tell the young actress the truth about her marriage to an old billionaire.

Read their comments below:

Yes_iam_nifeh:

“Be like say her brother dey find opportunity to talk Wetin dey his mind before 😂.”

Judy_brown_7:

“Sammy says he’s slim daddy 😂😂but na Igbo lord 😂.”

_oyiza:

“Her brother use this suspect challenge tell her his mind😭.”

Daddysgirl_treasure_:

“This is a perfect way to say your mind 😂😂😂 suspect says he has money but has refused to buy me a ticket to Greece 😂.”

Juliette_ebube:

“This was so funny 😂😂....they were all thorough with their comebacks but it's like na Regina win this round😂.”

Tech_xi:

“Her brother has waited all his life to say that to her 😂😂😂 and he found the perfect opportunity 😂.”

Dsiri__luxe:

“That last line from the bro got me rotfl 😂😂.”

Thrift_feet_:

“I enjoyed it walahi.”

janelaw45:

“Na this game I go finally use tell this guy my mind.”

Omalishan_:

“It can only be your kids and siblings that can see you finish like this 😩😩.”

sweetlady_vee__:

“The yab sweet 😂😂😂.”

If.i.hear:

“Try this challenge with people who close to you so they can pull out their mind.”

Official_ose246:

“I like as Una da use style tell each other truth 😂.”

Raila_john_:

“Your bro been waiting for this chance lol.”

Ned queries Regina Daniels about phone conversation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko got fans asking questions after the older man was seen questioning his young wife.

Just recently, Regina was live on TikTok and talking to numerous fans on the internet when Ned walked in. The older politician asked his younger wife who she was talking to on the phone. He asked if she was hiding something from him, and she replied by swearing that she was not.

Speaking further, Ned insisted on knowing who Regina was talking to over the phone, and the young actress tried her best to explain what it means to be live on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng