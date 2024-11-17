Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has reacted after DJ Cuppy shared her prayer for her husband on social media

In a video posted online, VDM claimed that DJ Cuppy was under pressure to get married because of her sister Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s relationship

VDM’s claims about DJ Cuppy being desperate for marriage drew a series of reactions from netizens

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has claimed that the billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is desperate for marriage.

Just recently, the celebrity disk jockey posted a tweet in which she prayed for her future husband, and it raised mixed reactions.

One of those who reacted was VDM. The online critic took to his Instagram page to share a video addressing DJ Cuppy’s single status.

VDM claims DJ Cuppy is desperate for marriage. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @temiotedola, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to the dark man, people have been trolling DJ Cuppy, and he doesn’t think she deserves it. He said that the billionaire’s daughter is under a lot of pressure to get married, especially because her younger sister, Temi Otedola, has a thriving relationship with singer Tosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi.

VDM said it appears Temi will get married before her big sister, Cuppy, and this has made her desperate. The online critic added that the billionaire’s daughter also faces the problem of vetting the new men who come into her life because they might just be there for the money.

In his words:

“Different people are trolling the girl and I think it’s not fair. To be honest, I don't think DJ Cuppy deserves all this especially when she’s not one of those influencers that scams people online. A lot of people don’t understand, that girl is under pressure. Even though she posts a lot of times that makes her look very desperate, let me tell you the kind of pressure she’s in. She's seeing her younger sister’s relationship. That her younger sister’s relationship with Mr Eazi go put her under pressure. Do you know the kain pressure wey she go dey? ‘God where’s mine?’ and as e dey be like this, her younger sister wan first her marry, e no easy. For men wey go wan approach the likes of DJ Cuppy, they will be intimidated by the family’s wealth. You think say e easy? A lot of men will be intimidated. Even her too, the ones wey come get mind to approach her, she go dey think say all those ones go be golddigger wey dey try meet her to get money from her family, to use their wealth build themselves. So that girl is between the devil and the deep blue sea. Maybe that’s why in the past, if you check the people wey the girl don date, people wey be say dem get am strong.”

See the video below:

Reactions as VDM calls DJ Cuppy desperate for marriage

VeryDarkMan’s post about DJ Cuppy being desperate for marriage went viral online and raised comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

percyboss01:

“This una activist not dy tire to talk for waiting nor concern am?”

Genyfar:

“It’s ridiculously scary how impossible it is for you to mind your business this guy!!”

Hanita001:

“Even Parrot Dey rest, must you talk about everything Mtsheeeewww.”

glorycita_:

“Who told you she’s under pressure??? Nawao.”

Owai_jnr:

“DJ Cuppy is just an innocent rich daddy’s girl.”

Adaikwerre:

“BRO REST...... Not everything you should talk, haba . You self dey troll her stop using ur Manipulatives tone to act as if you care mean while you're indirectly doing same.”

Mydun._:

“My own be say wey the money we contributed for you.... we never see anything o nah chochochocho we dey hear every minute.”

bambad___:

“Dear God, thank you VDM is not my blood relation, must be a type of syndrome to be on every topic.”

Nkosazana_ingcebo:

“Can this man shut-up his mouth for a minute??😡😡must you talk??”

Kelvin_krtz:

“All I see is an addiction to the need to always be seen as a genius or a hero.”

Oga_ade_12:

“Can this guy just shut his mouth? What kind of unnecessary attention seeking is this.”

Cuppy shares her love language

Legit.ng recalls reporting that DJ Cuppy made her love language popular public on social media.

In her caption, she noted that she would always make time for charity events, especially for children.

She also revealed that giving was her love language, warming the hearts of her online family.

