Nigerian international singer Davido has shared details about his annual orphanage donations

The charity event, which started on his birthday three years ago, has become something to look forward to every year

In a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, an American music podcast, he spoke on gaining the push from his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke

Nigerian international singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, shared ways his father's influence transformed what he believed was a one-time deed into annual orphanage donations.

In an interview with The Morning Hustle, an American music podcast, Davido revealed how he shared his account number three years ago on his birthday and received about $400,000 from both fans and friends.

Davido revealed that his father heard about the outcome and persuaded him to donate the money to the less privileged.

He said: "I do it every year, I've done it for like 3 years now. On My birthday two years ago I tweeted my account number randomly on twitter, like yoo it's My birthday, send me money. And then my fans ended up sending me up to like $400,000, it was a big story.

"So I'm thinking, like what should I do, then My Pops called me like, you know you can't keep that money right.

"Then we decided to just give it all away to a course, which was the motherless babies ,so we did that the first year, we did that the second year back to back."

Earlier this year in February, Davido announced a ₦300 million donation to orphanages nationwide.

During his birthday on November 21, the Timeless hitmaker once again announced a ₦300 million donation to support orphanages and a charity combating drug abuse among young people in Nigeria.

