Music star Tekno sparked reactions when he talked about his colleague, Davido's unreleased album on Twitter

Tekno threatened not to relate with the singer if he didn't get to feature on the project and Davido gave him a response

Controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha waded into the musicians' conversation as he advised Tekno not to write songs for Davido as he did with IF

Nigerian singer Tekno has sent a message to his colleague, Davido, over his new unreleased album as he signalled his interest to feature on it.

Tekno took to his Twitter page to inform Davido about his interest in the project, saying failure to make that happen will lead to the two of them not talking to each other again.

Tekno threatens Davido over new album. Credit: @teknomiles @davido

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"Davido If the new album come out and I no dey inside don't talk to me again."

Davido acknowledged his tweet and gave him a subtle response without any guarantee.

Daniel Regha wades in

Controversial Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha joined the musicians' conversation as he advised Tekno not to write songs for Davido as he did with IF.

Daniel also advised Davido that people writing songs for him will limit his growth because he needed to normalize writing his own lyrics from the heart to aid originality.

Check out the conversation flow below:

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's message to Tekno and Davido

A number of social media users have reacted differently to Daniel Regha's advice to Tekno concerning Davido's new album, most of them slammed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Daddy_pampam:

"Daniel na the weapon fashioned against David ohh."

Uwaidahosa_:

"Even Micheal Jackson. R.kelly write song for am. Make una dey try let people be!"

Lammylinky:

"Can y’all just stop giving this guy attention."

Teeto__olayeni:

"So person never see this guy wipe am cord for neck?"

Tokscute"

"Daniel sooner or later dem go arrest you."

Source: Legit.ng