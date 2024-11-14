Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and American musician T-Pain decided to make his dating anniversary with his wife a special one

The duo decided to collaborate on 'Get Low' to serenade his wife Priscilla Chan on their dating anniversary sweetly

Many social media users were in awe of Mark's romantic gesture towards his loving wife and the intentionality if it

(Meta) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have a song reminding them of their love for each other right from college.

The couple has been together since 2003 and married in 2012. Their love has blossomed since then into something beautiful.

Mark Zuckerberg releases song with T-Pain for dating anniversary with wife. Credit: @zuck

Source: Instagram

This year, Zuckerberg decided to celebrate his dating anniversary with his wife in a more special way. He teamed up with US-based singer T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm. The duo collaborated on the song 'Get Low', which signified Mark and Priscilla's love for each other.

Taking to social media, the CEO wrote:

"Get Low" was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️."

See his post below:

How fans reacted to Zack's move

Read some comments below:

@hollywoodlife:

"This is couple goals 😍."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"And y’all want me to settled for less? May God pun!sh less, minimum and medium."

@thekanyinsola:

"I love how he loves her."

@okosilight_exchange:

"All of u saying don’t settle for less. Many of u might be the less people don’t wanna settle for."

@monal_ia:

"T-pain still doesn't even know why he's trending in naija."

@lauretta_egboh:

"Awww.....I just love how Whites are intentional with their love language."

@nefertiti___000:

"We Dey love since o, e reach mark turn, he enter studio."

@henry_aniegboka_:

"This song go prove to y'all that davido work hard 😂😂."

@king_emmanuelo:

"This man love him wife sha.. it's amazing."

Mark Zuckerberg, Wife celebrate 10th anniversary

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Meta (Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated ten years of marriage with his cherished wife, Priscilla Chan.

The two got married in a low-key wedding attended by less than 100 guests who thought they were coming to celebrate Chan's graduation.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Zuckerberg showed off their wedding photo which they had recreated to celebrate the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng