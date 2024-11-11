Peter Okoye has been captured singing along to Winning, the song that cause a new rift between him and his brother

Peter had released Winning and his twin brother claimed it was his song as they both fought over it

The video sparked another debate among fans in the comments section about who truly owns the song

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A video has captured Peter Okoye singing and vibing to 'Winning' amid the claims that his brother Paul Okoye owns the song.

Legit.ng had reported that Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P had released 'Winning' and Paul claimed he owns the song.

Video of Mr trends amid fight with brother. Photo credit@lolaomotayo_okoye/@psquare

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Mr P was busy singing 'Wining' while the people, who were with him were hailing him.

Mr P gesticulate with hands

In the video, the music star, who wrote a letter to his twin brother was in the company of a lady and four men who were obviously enjoying his music.

He was busy demonstrating with his hands as he sang. The lady was also singing along with Mr P in the recording.

See the video here:

What fans said about Mr P's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of Mr P singing. Here are some of the comments below:

@face2babaofficial:

"Let love lead."

@bigbadniru:

"Na Rudeboy get this song sha."

@onyeka_dt:

"E be like say the fight sef na script.. Omo RIP the internet."

@papoosky_101:

"Dis Peter de thif oo."

@ola_tunji09:

"Better Pr."

@iam_n.a.t.e:

"They should settle but see your caption."

@heishashtag:

"Mk both of them quit music if them don tire."

@mickymillergram:

"Them two na mumu."

@kingsley111983:

"All I can say here is make you go meet your brother or make your brother come meet you make una live as one."

@ceewon_whatsup:

"Na him song nah. Habba . Blogger wey no sabi work na suegbe oooo."

@achiemusic_:

"They want use scope for us."

Paul Okoye slams Joe Igbokwe over feud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye hit back at Joe Igbokwe for trying to wade into the feud rocking Psquare.

Igbokwe had questioned whether Psquare had any elders in their family and criticized the twins for not living amicably with each other.

While reacting to Igbokwe's comments about the dispute, Paul clapped back at him with a few strong statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng