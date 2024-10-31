Portable Zazu has joined the list of celebrities who have been internationally recognized with an award

The label boss showcased his newest achievement using his social media platform, as he received special recognition from the Mayor of Brampton

His announcement sparked excitement in the camp of his online followers as they showered him with good-will messages

Nigerian street act Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, widely known as Ika of Africa, Zazu and other nicknames made headlines on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Recall that the Zeh Nation boss, on Friday, August 31, received a 10-year Canada work permit. Portable Zazu set to travel to Canada.

He eventually made his dream trip to the state and was met with an award of recognition.

In a new post on social media, the viral sensation shared the amazing news that he has just received special recognition from the Mayor of Brampton. The singer showcased his new feat with so much excitement, thanking God and the Mayor of Brampton for honouring him.

Zazu wrote:

"Finally Portable Omolalomi ZAZUU in Canada I just want to say thank you to the Canadian government and the city of Brampton for the corporation of the city of Brampton award."

Fans celebrate Zazu

@01._xvi:

"Dem go think say u be better person until u start ur werey inside there."

@kaykayscoringband:

"Portable go fresh and dress nice in abroad😂😂 But in 9ja hen😂😂 i tire for that guy."

@activemouth__:

"Potable use juju Dey pack am."

@olaoluwilliams:

"Portable is Living his dreams……Love to see it ❤️."

@alaafin_of_egbaland:

"No be that guy say you no go enter Canada?"

@african_pencilg:

"Unstoppable glory❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@john.kd90:

"Grace way no day disgrace."

Portable changes accent in Canada

Meanwhile, a video has captured Portable interacting with a fan when he arrived in Canada a few days ago.

The singer had departed Nigeria and jetted out to Canada for a show as he gave his fans an update about his movement.

In the clip, he asks the lady if she is coming for his show, and they both chit-chat along the way.:

