K-drama movie star Song Jae-lim's death at 39 trended on the Nigerian social media space hours after the tragic news was announced

According to the reports, Song Jae-lim's body was found in his house by a friend alongside a note

The tragic news has seen several Nigerian lovers of K-drama, especially females, penning condolence messages to the deceased

Tragedy has hit the Korean movie industry as K-drama star Song Jae-lim was found dead at his home with "note found at the scene".

According to the police, Jae-lim's body was found by a friend, who arrived for lunch at his home.

The police, in a report via CNN, confirmed that there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death remains unknown.

“Our initial investigation, so far, has revealed no signs of criminal activity,” police told CNN.

“Since the family did not want an autopsy, we will proceed with transferring the deceased to his family’s custody.” Police added

A private funeral for family members will take place on November 14, according to the reports.

Song Jae-lim's was famous for his roles in movies like Moon Embracing the Sun, Actresses and We Got Married.

Nigerians mourn Song Jae-lim

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as fans took to social media to share their condolences while others shared their opinions about Korean movies stars. Read the comments below:

e_abirhire:

"The way this Korean actors off themselves en is alarming.. from pressure of fans to industry..may he soul rest in peace."

pretty_kesiena:

"The rate in Korean especially their celebrities, it's alarming."

braidsjunkie:

"Oh noooooooo."

turbanqueenn:

"Why now, is there a reason why most of their actor commit suicde.."

marizluv1:

"I don’t know why K idols gave their fans so much power to dictate their lives hence putting them in depression. May his soul rest in peace."

zeeebliss:

"Make nothing happen to my husband lee min ho 🥹😭🙏🏼 May his soul rest in peace."

user.not.found_231:

"So many people imagination husband is dead."

