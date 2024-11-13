Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has once again showered praises on the mystery man in his life, who he calls his godfather

In a recent Instagram post, the socialite thanked this unnamed person for saving his life and getting him to safety

Bobrisky’s heartfelt post to the mystery man, who he called a father and husband, raised the interest of netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to a mystery man many call his godfather.

After the socialite successfully left Nigeria following his frequent arrests and trouble with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he went online to appreciate his lifesaver.

Fans react as Bobrisky wishes for womb to carry his godfather's child. Photos: @bobrisky222 / IG

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, Bobrisky posted about how it hurts that he cannot openly praise this mystery man on social media. The crossdresser went on to call the person his baby and his lifesaver.

Not stopping there, Bobrisky also prayed to have a womb in his next life so that he could bear a child for this mystery man who is also a father, a husband, and a mentor.

Bob’s post reads:

“It hurts so bad I can't sing your praises openly in that Nigeria. You are my life saver. Thank you so much baby. In my next world I pray I have a womb to have kids for you. You are a father, a husband and a mentor. The battle was heavy but you said baby chill we are gonna win. God bless you. I can't wait to see you here next month.”

See a screenshot of Bobrisky’s now-deleted post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky thanks mystery godfather

Bobrisky’s appreciation post to his mystery godfather drew the interest of many Nigerians. Several of them had things to say about it. Read their comments below:

Urchyz:

“A father, a husband, a mentor? Having a womb in your next world? Were you planning to have a child together in this world?”

Okm_herbal:

“Try and reveal the man first let's check something.”

Popinggeneral:

“Asylum loading….70% 😂.”

Mr.martinez___:

“Too much Cho Cho Cho. Na you go still tell us who be your godfather one day.”

asibongasuquo:

“This father must be a good man 😂😂.”

themagic_hands.bytmd:

“This one doesn't learn, just be opening mouth wa.”

Ksolo_hitz:

“This guy talks too much for a man.”

legendary_e.e:

“Do you know this boy might actually be making things in his head and then posting them as reality to make some people reading them think he’s Winning in life? Believe you me, those actually winning are not making noise on the internet, it’s only those winning in deceit that are.”

Smplyjessie1:

“Las las na Bob mouth go kpai Idris 😫.”

Imagunary_:

“Until Nigerians go find out who that billioner be..you give out too much information to the public, nobody really cares.”

Bobrisky jets out of Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky had dropped a new update about him leaving Nigeria shortly after he regained his freedom from the EFCC.

The embattled crossdresser shared a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's recent announcement as he leaves Nigeria has spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng