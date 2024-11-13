Music legend 2baba Idibia is celebrating his lovely wife, Annie, on her 40th birthday with a sweet post

The singer went online to share a gorgeous photo of his wife and added a funny caption to the post

2baba's post drew a ton of attention from social media users and has now been met with goodwill messages from his online family

Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2baba, has shown his romantic side to the world after he went online to celebrate his darling wife, Annie.

Annie Idibia, who turned 40 on November 13, 2024, has been disturbing and reminding her social media fans about her birthday, and now the day is here. In one of her recent posts, she noted that he does not have everything she wants, but she is grateful.

2baba sweetly showers love on his wife as she clocks 40. Credit: @official2baba, @annieidibia1

Her husband, 2baba, posted a beautiful photo of her and added a soundtrack, which he has his fans to complete. It was a sweet note that described how he felt about his wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall that a recent clip of Annie sparked concern on social media. She gladly anticipated her 40th birthday in the clip, but many complained about her composure. Many though hat she was 'high' in the viral clip.

Peeps celebrate Annie Idibia

@shola.coal:

"Long life oga wife."

@jessicatriumph:

"Happy birthday to the Real African Queen 👸 😍."

@the_real_tallchic:

"Is alright, since una two don decide say una no go age."

@okechukwufranklinchijioke:

"Happy birthday the only verified african queen."

@enejoys:

"Happy birthday Africa queen 😍😍😍."

@fasasi_oluwadamilola:

"Happy birthday mama❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️May God perfect all that concerns you👏."

@chizzy_savage19:

"Birthday blessings queen 🤍🤍🤍🤍."

@shebzy_selectibles:

"Happy birthday Queen of all Queen's."

Annie Idibia shares video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Annie Idibia appears to have responded to the viral video of a lady laughing at her marriage.

The movie star shared a strange post online about people's wrong perception of her based on what they see.

Annie’s reaction threw more light on the video made to taunt her marriage, and netizens reacted,

