Nigerian singer Goya Menor has celebrated his sister, Goya Success’ 27th birthday in style to the joy of fans

The music star bought his sibling a brand new Mercedes Benz to mark her new age as he appreciated her for her support

The news of Goya Menor’s expensive gift to his sister was met with interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Bright Goya, aka Goya Menor, has bought a car for his sister, Goya Success, on her 27th birthday.

The You Want to Bambam crooner took to his official Instagram page on November 12, 2024, to celebrate his sibling’s big day.

In the post, the award-winning musician posted a series of photos of himself with his sister at a car dealership as they posed in front of a brand new Mercedes Benz. He also shared a video showing the moment the celebrant saw her car.

Fans react as Goya Menor buys Benz for sister on her 27th birthday. Photos: @goya_menor

The ride was decorated with big red bows and balloons attached to it. In the post's caption, Goya Menor explained that his sister had always supported him by being his number one fan and promoter.

In his words:

“Sist for life, My number one fan, My number one promoter. I just wanna say I see and appreciate all you do. It’s your birthday, accept this token from me for I promise to do better next time ✌️❤️✌️

@goya.success Once again thanks for always being there for me.”

See Goya Menor’s post below:

Reactions as Goya Menor buys car for sister

Several social media users had things to say about Goya Menor's birthday gift to his sister. Read their comments below:

Dsignz_pro:

“She deserves it. She has always been supportive.”

prince_dstn:

“She deserve am 🎉.”

hypeman.morgan:

“She is indeed your massive supporter😍, more good life to her.”

Crazeclown:

“Well deserved 👏 family ❤️.”

Lawson.talk10:

“Thanks you do well he nor easy ❤️❤️❤️.”

Cruz_yungin:

“Congratulations dear..more keys.”

Cee_jay_milli:

“She no need prayers or promotion only her back suppose carry you go far 😂.”

nastee_gram:

“Well DESERVED!🎉🎉🎉 Now she go chill wiv the BiG BOIZ💯🚀.”

kema_pastries:

“@goya.success my queen 👑 as I always call you 😍 to know you is to love you 😍 congratulations darling 💃🏻💃🏻.”

generaldj_aze:

“Justice for the car seat 😂congrats ooooo.”

vanessavirginhair:

“Happy birthday to your beautiful sister, and thank you for being a great sister to your brother ❤️ @goya_menor 👏kudos to you !! God bless you.”

Goya Menor honoured in the US

Legit.ng had reported the Nigerian rapper was now a global citizen as he celebrated being conferred an honorary title in the United States of America.

In the video shared by the Edo-born hype man, Goya Menor was seen receiving a proclamatory certificate of honour from the mayor of Georgetown.

Goya, in reaction to the honour, wrote online that it was his most significant win so far.

