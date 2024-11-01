Judy Austin, in a recent social media post, hailed her husband Yul Edochie's acting and directing prowess

The Nollywood actress boasted that Yul Edochie was so good that he had no competitor in the movie industry

Judy Austin also shared how her husband has impacted many of those who have had the opportunity to be under his tutelage

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, spoke about his acting and directing prowess in the Nigerian movie industry.

Judy, hailing her man, stated that he is beyond ordinary as she bragged about his gifts and talents.

Judy Austin brags about Yul Edochie. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"ISI MMILI JI OFOR @yuledochie you are a GIFTED and TALENTED Director!!!💪🏾💪🏾: The whole world needs to know how SPECIAL YOU ARE!!! You’re not an ORDINARY PERSON. Your GIFTS are UNLIMITED," she wrote.

According to Judy, several Nollywood stars, including herself and the directors, became known and improved their craft because they were privileged to be directed by Yul.

Judy also boldly stated that no one comes close to Yul in the industry.

"You’re BLESSED Eze Dike 1 of Nteje. Your LIGHT is too BRIGHT for any form of darkness to penetrate. Every actor on this project became better because of you! NOBODY COMES CLOSE WHEN IT COMES TO ACTING AND DIRECTING. I’ll continue to say this…. @yuledochie IS THE BEST DIRECTOR IN NOLLYWOOD!!!"

See Judy Austin's post here.

Reactions as Judy brags about Yul Edochie

Read some of the comments

ucheogbodo:

"No doubt! Yul is a good Director."

mlilonothando:

"May is winning."

pascydee:

"Ain’t u ashamed of yourself and feeling terrible at this point of your life Judy obasi?"

oilgas_25:

"Na una film never pass Asaba ? Na you no get money to buy good clothes wear for body. Ebuka girlfriend. Dey there dey deceive yourself. Ev!l woman."

everythingcosmas:

"Husband snatcher."

joshdeefashion:

"Judy Austin your father na so so insult you Dey receive from him daily keep deceiving yourself on the internet we know what goes on behind closed doors lolll yuless senseless movies."

Judy Austin appreciates fans

In other news, Judy Austin thanked her fans for the show of love toward her and her content on social media.

Judy shared lovely pictures and expressed her feelings, stating that she felt truly blessed.

Her appreciation generated mixed reactions from the comment section, as many shared their opinions about her writing.

Source: Legit.ng