Nigerian singer Wizkid stirred up the internet with the cover of his highly anticipated album Morayo

The Afrobeats superstar, who has shared how personal the project meant to him, also stated the release date

The picture shared by the Made in Lagos hitmaker showed a cropped face of the musician's late mother, triggering emotions from fans online

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has just revealed the cover art of his new album, giving fans a significant hint about its impending release.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed the cover art for Morayo on Instagram, showing a cropped portrait of his late mother, captioned it "MORAYO Nov. 22,"

Wizkid melted hearts with Morayo album cover. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Billboard reported that Morayo, a Nigerian Yoruba term meaning 'I See Joy,' would be released by Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records.

'Morayo' is Wizkid's highly personal project, dedicated to his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun, who died in 2023 at 66.

In June, the singer disclosed the album is a homage to his mother, saying:

“My album ‘Morayo’, dedicated to my mom, the love of my life, drops very soon. Don’t dull. Don’t sleep.”

The project is supposed to capture Wizkid's emotional journey after her passing, with fans expecting a genuine and passionate body of work.

With 'Morayo', Wizkid is poised to further solidify his legacy as a global music icon, blending Afrobeats and R&B in his distinct style.

See his post below:

Wizkid's album cover triggered reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

philipmelo94:

"Tunde use your church mind talk truth, you know say wizkid better pass davido for music sha."

hype_frosh_jago:

"U want sale album for pity 😂😂because u lost ur mama drop on pity."

kidayo81:

"@mazitundeednut why u no dey post anything about wizkidfc❤️🦅 but you dey always post wizkid himself hmmm nawaa ooo."

qpalesa245:

"This one wan make we pity am bcus of him mama play his album."

real_tobenna09:

"Chai their bond must have been so strong it seemed unbreakable. Am certain Starboy didn’t see the demise of his mother coming, he is still traumatized to date. I pray he heals fast 🙏 Rest on Mummy."

bigxuch:

"Grammy album ❤️❤️❤️ morayo for ever."

jackson__uge1:

"why do you love wizkid more than Davido? Now understand that your enemies love you low key but they won’t admit it."

Wizkid & Jada P spotted on romantic date

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment.

The musician and the mother of his kids, who also doubles as his manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently.

The moment left fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they dropped interesting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng