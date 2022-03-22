71-year-old Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada stirred reactions on social media

The veteran multi-talented individual opined that he might be ageing backwards after sharing some of the highlights of his adventurous life

In the emotional video, the Area Fada was captured in different moments, from when he was young till the present day

One of Nigeria's leading veteran entertainers, Charly Boy, has chronicled his amazing life journey in a short video.

The 71-year-old Area Fada as he is fondly called took to his verified Instagram page to share a lovely video that captured different moments of his life.

Charly Boy shares lovely throwback and recent photos. Credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy is wondering if he is ageing backwards as the video speaks a lot about him.

He captioned the post:

"Omo!!! I dey reason say I dey age backward.. Abi you sef dey reason say I be Vampire?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Area Fada's video

Some of Charly Boy's Instagram followers have reacted to the video he shared about himself, most of them said some nice words.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Wtrace1:

"Papa you too much, more life.. I know the name Charly Boy since I was a boy in 1990…. That song 1990, make we all Dey pray for 1990.. ejikwa am ogu na ofor… now na 2023 pray for … with our pvc in hand."

Om.olaniyi:

"E don tey.. Baba you don try."

Boquisplace_makeovers:

"Real vampire cos you’re not getting older."

Herr_tims:

"Baba you dey age backward for real."

Kinglucyqueen:

"Videos don’t do justice to how young you look in real life.. you too fine and young."

Officialhugo_1:

"Father to the nation. We love you, thank God you didn’t allow Nigeria problem overwhelm you. You’re indeed a gem no cap . Long May you live."

