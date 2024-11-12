Daddy Freeze has reacted to Solomon Buchi's post about him concerning his stance on Peter Obi's comment about vigil

Recall that Obi suggested in a recent interview that vigils should be turned to hours devoted to work

This spang and forth on social media between Solom Buchi and Daddy Freeze, to which the former has now responded

Social media personality Daddy Freeze, real name Ifedayo Olarinde, has been in and out of the news over the past few days.

This time, the on-air personality responded to Solomon Buchi, a social media commentator who had initially slammed him over his position on conceding Peter Obi's comment about vigils.

Daddy Freeze blasts Solomon Buchi, calls him names, Credit: @daddyfreeze, @solomonbuchi, @pst_iren

Source: Instagram

Recall that Obi sparked controversy online after has said in an interview that time spent at vigils should be turned into productive things.

His comments did not sit well with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, who was later dragged by Daddy Freeze, which led to Solomon Buchi blasting him.

Reacting to Buchi's post about him, Freeze went online to

"Solomon, since your wife presumably paid your groom price and whisked you off to the uk, you have become haughty and have ascribed to yourself a vacuous sense of importance. When you were begging me live on my platform for handouts, you were meek and forlorn", Freeze said.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Daddy Freeze's post

Read some reactions below:

@sandolyne:

"@daddyfreeze I have the video where he was begging Soso and Nedu money on your IG live."

@bodyglamz:

"@daddyfreeze I am shocked beyond words , I remember those days ….hmmmm be careful who you help they might turn around and bite your fingers."

@pamadha_:

"When will I be able to address people this way if they cross me. The words were really crafted to suit the receiver. Omoooo."

@theoden__macgerald_:

"What deformity does Solomon Buchi suffer from that he thinks he can easily mouth off Daddy Freeze and get away with it? Smh!"

@30bgnurse:

"Normally, Daddyfreeze mouth bad gaaaan!!! May i never offend you on this app."

@amelda_george:

"This night live go sweet like sugar."

Lady drags Solomon Buchi's wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the coach had made a post criticising Christian women who do BBL, expose their chests, and wear revealing gowns.

He said men were not interested in such things; they just needed to see a person's character to know her true nature.

In response to his post, some ladies posted several pictures of his wife where she exposed her cleavage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng