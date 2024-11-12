BBNaija star Phyna has shared her thoughts on couples carrying out DNA tests after giving birth to children

The socialite went online to push for DNA test to be prioritised over naming ceremonies as she made her stance known

Phyna’s opinion on the DNA debate was met with interesting comments from several social media users

BBNaija star Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna, has said that she supports DNA testing to be done for a child as soon as possible.

On the Nigerian social media space, there have been heated debates about whether it’s proper for men to do DNA tests on their children. This topic became even more intensified following singer Dimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad’s death, and the drama surrounding the paternity of his son, Liam.

In a new development, Phyna took to her official X page to share her take on the matter. According to the BBNaija Level Up winner, she wants DNAs to be prioritised above naming ceremonies.

Fans react as BBNaija star Phyna shares her take on DNA test. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Phyna said a law should be passed to make DNA tests compulsory after childbirth. In her words:

“I support DNA test over Naming ceremony. It should be passed that it is compulsory immediately after birth a DNA test should be carried out.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Phyna supports DNA test after childbirth

Phyna’s take on the DNA test discussion went viral and got netizens sharing their opinions. Read some of their comments below:

Mudia4luv:

“💯 just like birth certificate there should be DNA certificate 📌.”

an_na_bella11:

“She’s right.”

Unity_bb:

“I totally agree … The society is becoming a mess …What’s the explanation to DNA been a problem after birth?”

mcmakopolo1:

“Just watch anybody wey insult her and register the face and name 😂.”

Ezeqwesiri:

“Good one … Also apart from paternity fraud , DNA also helps in checkmating baby swapping.”

_oyiza:

“Out of all languages she spoke FACTS!!!!”

Maanaroyal:

“Na me go force my husband do am, make person waka freely with pride, without unnecessary side eyes when such conversations comes up 🐦.”

bolublessedmom:

“"Men, if you want to be sure about your child's paternity, it's important to have a DNA test after birth. Make sure your kids are born in reputable hospitals where doctors uphold ethical standards. I've heard stories of some doctors swapping babies, and it's crucial to choose a trustworthy facility for the safety and peace of mind for your family."”

Therealpeejay1:

“Na me go happy pass cos I no trust my friend wife 😢.”

luxella789:

“This is truer than true 🤝 but meanwhile, saidaboj and blessing ceo don dey drag each other!”

d_flowergirlje:

“You fit they do naming ceremony make person way get Pikin come chop rice …. DNA must be certificated.”

Phyna speaks on buying wigs with 'ajo'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna had found herself in another controversial situation after criticising ladies who do 'ajo' (contribution) to buy wigs.

Content creator Ashmusy, who was a guest on Spill with Phyna podcast, had a different opinion on the topic.

Several social media users found the conversation a contradiction, considering that the reality star was recently accused of renting a wig for an event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng