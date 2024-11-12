Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze’s son, Jensen, recently met Davido and KCee for the first time

In a video posted online, the nine-year-old was seen reacting to being in the presence of the superstars

The video of ‘Baby Freeze’ with Davido and KCee got several netizens talking about the young boy’s reaction

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, recently got his son, Jensen, and his stepdaughter, Daniella, to meet Davido and KCee.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the former on-air-personality posted a video showing the moment his lookalike nine-year-old son met the music superstars.

Freeze was with his wife and others during the aftermath of UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday party in London and their kids mingled with the VIP guests.

The clip showed Jensen, aka Baby Freeze, maintaining his composure as Davido hugged him and asked about his well-being. The young boy also shook hands with KCee after they noticed that he was shy.

Davido and KCee also extended their greetings to Daddy Freeze’s stepdaughter, Daniella. The clip was accompanied by a caption where the media personality explained that even though his son was acting brave, he was starstruck.

He wrote:

“@babyfreeze & @danny.yella meet OBO @davido & @iam_kcee Baby Freeze dey form brave and bold but he dey star struck 🤩.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions to video of Daddy Freeze’s son with Davido and KCee

Read what some social media users had to say about the way Daddy Freeze’s son reacted to meeting Davido and KCee:

pure_heart_became_into_beast:

“Baby freeze is very shy cute son❤️.”

shawlarbillionz:

“Baby freeze too fine kilode😍.”

Obaksolo:

“He’s a Strong boy to stand with stars and not shake👏👏👏👏❤️❤️ HE IS A STAR WATCH OUT!”

Sharonofenugu:

“He is actually bold 😍.”

Khinqdave:

“He won’t realize who he was with until later later 😂… he will later start posting the photos and telling his friends davido is his friend💪✅.”

remkeshy:

“Baby Freeze has met lots of celebrities courtesy of his dad, and that is the reason why his steez and composure are intact. 👏.”

Mcayflow:

“Your boi dey star blown away sir😂😂😂😮😍😢❤️. Meanwhile, it was beautiful meeting with @daddyfreeze 's jr tobahd 😂😂😂👏🙌❤️🙌. I totally love the genuine ajebo aura tobahd 😂.”

Davido tells Daddy Freeze about diamond tooth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a short video by Daddy Freeze, the media personality was seen sitting with Davido when he suddenly asked about his diamond teeth.

He stated that he had a hole in his molar and would like to fix a diamond teeth in place of it.

He then asked Davido if it was painful, and the singer told him that he cried like a baby because of the pain he endured. Freeze, in turn, got scared and asked the audience if he should go ahead with it.

