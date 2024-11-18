Peter Okoye, one-half of the now-defunct P-Square music group, has gone on social media to celebrate himself and his twin brother's birthday

The music star shared a post containing some of their lovely photos from childhood and as adults too

Peter's post has earned him respect from his fans as they shower praises on him for his maturity while also celebrating him on his special day

Despite being at loggerheads with his twin brother, Peter Okoye did not fail to celebrate him on their birthday. Peter and Paul Okoye turned a new age on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Peter took to his official Instagram handle, where he celebrated himself and his brother with pictures from their childhood.

Peter wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! Stay WINNING! 🎂🎂🎂🙅🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️🎂🎂🎂#WinningSeaon +1."

The music star's picture has caused massive reactions on social media, as their fans showed encomium on him for being mature despite their recent squabble.

It is now news that the brothers have been fighting non-stop on social media concerning owning their latest song, Winning.

Fans celebrate PSqaure

Read some reactions below:

@elroiboy:

"WHEN You SEE A MAN WITH PURE HEART You WILL KNOW ❤️❤️🙌."

@mucluxury:

"Happy birthday to the legends. We guys are a big force to my career thank you."

@ivoltagedavid:

"HBD to you both @peterpsquare & @iamkingrudy more wins in all you do Amen."

@layydoe:

"Happy birthday ⭐️ssss family is family las las ❤️."

@realtobiakinbo:

"Happy birthday to you PSquare.. Much more blessings 🙏."

@mcmakopolo1:

"Happiest birthday to you and urs 💯brothers for life."

@clarahcut3:

"Maturity👏🏾, happi birthday bruh, live long 🎂."

@santapatosky:

"Happy birthday Kings🙌🙌. Una no fit just surprise us with P-square album today make everywhere burst?"

Alleged audio of Peter Okoye

According to a previous story by Legit.ng, an audio recording allegedly belonging to Peter Okoye of Psquare surfaced online amid his ongoing fight with his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

In the clip, Peter, fondly called Mr P, allegedly said he was going to voice his brother's songs since Paul claimed they should pull down Winning.

The audio sparked fresh reactions from fans of the two singers as they shared their hot takes on it.

