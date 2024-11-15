Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith made headlines after she went on Twitter to vent about her observations

Recall that the social media personality was recently in the news over her ex-boyfriend's ex-lover, Hilda

Taking to Twitter, she went online to rant about the high rate of pregnancies, triggering hilarious reactions online

Angel, JB Smith, one of the Big Brother Naija alumni, has made it to the front line of blogs. The social media influencer was in the news recently over issues about her ex-boyfriend, Soma.

Recall that Angel got tangled in drama after Soma's ex, Hilda, went on Twitter to share a long thread detailing all she went through at the hands of the reality TV star. As a result, Twitter users began to slam Angel for not speaking to the tune they wanted.

In a new development, Angel shared on her X handle that she observed many babes getting pregnant these days. She went on to add how to avoid it by using their 'bumbum' instead.

In her words:

"So many bad b*tches getting pregnant, yall need to start using your bumbum omg."

See the post here:

Her comments generated an online buzz. Many people posted hilarious reactions on her TL and asked why it was a problem for her.

Angel's post trends online

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@whyifeoma:

"Why you no talk since? It’s too late now 😩😩😂😂😂."

@Dasyposh_empire:

"Your next baby."

@NERCHITENDE:

"Your pardon madam.!?"

@theboujeegirlie:

"They need to start closing them legs actually cos wym you pregnant by Yerkky Yerkky?? 😭😭."

@ruby_etoh:

"Angel see why I miss u when u r offline🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@TinaKala69:

"Ain’t no one getting any younger 😂😂😂."

@habeebigwe:

"I'm ready Angie let's get it done asap too😁💋❣."

Angel Smith reacts to alleged breakup

In a previous story by Legit.ng, BBNaija Angel Smith opened up about her alleged breakup with her lover Soma after they unfollowed each other.

It was claimed that she had shown a miserable man in her Instagram story who was responsible for the breakup.

In her response, she addressed her friend Soji Olaniyan and clarified that he was the mystery man mentioned in her post.

