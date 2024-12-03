A lady has shared her experience with her former boyfriend who asked her to quit her job after promising to take care of her

According to the lady, she took a leave from work and lied to him that she resigned only for him to break up with her days later

Social media users who came across her story shared on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A lady has recounted how she played a fast one on her former boyfriend who persuaded her to quit her job, promising to provide for her financially.

Her cautionary story posted via TikTok buttressed the dangers of blind trust in relationships.

Lady takes temporary leave from work

The lady identified as @majumaju763 on TikTok, revealed that she had taken a temporary leave of absence from work and deceived her ex into believing she had resigned.

However, their relationship took a dramatic turn just days later, when her ex-boyfriend abruptly ended their romance, citing his inability to continue the relationship.

Her story sparked lots of reactions from social media users, with many expressing outrage and disappointment at her boyfriend's act.

Others praised the lady's cunning tactics in protecting her financial life.

She captioned the video:

"Honey please quit your job. I will take care of you for the rest of our lives. So I took 10 days leave from work and lied that I have quit my job. On the 8th day, he broke up with me saying he can't do this anymore. On the 10th I was back at work."

Reactions trail lady's experience with ex-boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@User2023 said:

"Then you went back to work like a queen that you are and never spoke to him again. I hope??"

@Lulu M stated:

"My dad said this to my mother 16 years ago and she’s been living like a queen ever since. He worships the ground she walks on. Good men are out there!"

@Kaos_Queen said:

"He couldn't just leave he wanted to destroy you on his way out. That man was jealous and resentful of your independence and success."

@JelllyBelly45 commented:

"It’s like they want you to be completely vulnerable for them and so they can treat you however they feel like."

@MhinkieFu said:

"That man in not a South African, they know you will get your pension money after 3 months and your employment insurance fund after that. So S.A will wait at least 6 months."

@beauty ifey said:

"Happened to my sister. Now with 4 children he said he can't do it again, that he needs is own life."

@damokonkolo added:

"1 told me not to stress myself seeking job dt how much do they want to pay me dt he will try his best for me. Thank God my mum didn't raise me to depend on any1. Thank God for helpers."

