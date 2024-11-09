Doris Simeon discussed the difficulties she had throughout her lengthy custody battle with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan

Simeon revealed in an emotional interview on Biola Bayo's Talk to B show how the event affected her life

Simeon recalled that her kid was just four years old when Ademinokan relocated him to the United States, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has finally opened up about her nasty custody fight with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, for her show Talk to B, she admitted that she was dissatisfied and upset, but she never exposed that side of herself since she was aware of her family background.

Doris Simeon opened up turmoil with ex-husband. Credit: @doris_simeon

According to her, her parents encouraged her to be resilient in the face of adversity.

The role interpreter claimed that her son was four years old when Daniel moved him to the United States, and she had last played a motherly role for him when he was three years old.

Doris stated that when she contacted him, he didn't answer, and when he did, he said he was busy, and she was no longer able to reach him.

"I might have had my fault, he also had his fault. That's why I said I didn't feel anything when they got married, but the only thing is that he didn't allow me to mother my child. That's the only painful part.

He took my son without my consent, he was just 4 years old when he came to the US. He was 3 when I mothered my child last. I was calling, but he wouldn't pick up, and when he picked up, he would tell me he would call me back as he was busy, and for another 3 to 4 months, I wouldn't get through," she said in part.

Listen to her talk below:

Fans react to Doris Simeon's clip

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

chidinma__:

"Stella Damasus snatched her husband that year, thank goodness karma served them delicious meal sha."

stargazzelle:

"I never looked at Stella Damasus the same since then... And now where's the mumu man??? To think she had her own 3 girls with her."

lightsarchitect:

"I’m happy she found peace and she’s living with her child now and we all know how it ended with the ex."

parentricksnhacks:

"Can someone tag Chioma of BBNaija, let her see this and advise herself early."

prettyfunmmie:

Where is the snatched and snatcher 😂😂 Stella Damascus it's all in the drain..

s.e.x.y_hope:

"This story that year😢, the most inhumane thing you can ever do to someone. Stella supported a man in taking away another woman’s child, happiness while she had her own daughters, this was the reason i stopped liking her and her craft. Marry the man if you want but taking away her child ? Was beyond terrible .. well God never sleeps he acted when it was time."

Doris Simeon’s ex-husband marries for the 3rd time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Ademinokan made headlines after getting married for the third time.

According to reports, the filmmaker walked down the aisle with a new bride named Tope.

A video from their wedding ceremony made the rounds online.

