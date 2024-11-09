A Nigerian lady visited her mother in the village and the woman asked her if she was not planning to get married

The lady did not expect the question from her mother and she was thrown off balance when the question came

She did not reveal what her response was but many people have said they received such a question from their parents

A Nigerian mother had an honest conversation with her daughter and it is trending online.

The mother apparently wants her daughter to get married, and she had confronted her over her single status.

The mother asked her daughter if she was not planning marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@julietchiamaka7.

In her video, the lady, Blackberry said she visited her mother in the village.

She and her mother were having a conversation and the woman asked her if she was not planning to get married.

The woman asked:

"Is getting married not in your budget?"

Blackberry was taken aback by the question and she could not answer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother questions her daughter about marriage

@Chimnonso said:

"My mama say if I dey come back this December make I carry my husband dey come. Me wey no get one serious talking stage osim husband."

@precious said:

"That’s how my oldest nurse asked me why I don’t want to get married because she always wants me to feel bad. I close work called my mum and cried my eyes out on phone with her. She comforted me and as."

@Jennifer Joshua said:

"Answer her first, she wan know how to channel her prayers."

@PrIncEsS said:

"Sister please are you from Abia State?"

@PRETTY OMAH said:

"My brother call me today de ask of in-law. I tell the werey say I de read to better my future, Say man na later. The werey say na all the books wen you de read so far Wetin e don benefit me."

Source: Legit.ng