Actress Doris Simeon and her son David are currently enjoying their summer vacation in Disneyland

The movie star took to her Instagram page telling fans that her son decided to take her on a car cruise

Doris accompanied her post with a cute photo while giving thanks to God that they didn’t crash while her son was driving

Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has taken to her social media page with an update from her holiday vacation.

The actress and her son paid a visit to the popular Disneyland and she gave the young man an opportunity to take her on a car cruise.

Actress Doris Simeon shares picture from vacation. Photo: @doris_simeon

Source: Instagram

The doting mum posted a selfie that was taken in the car while her son was driving them around.

In her caption, she teasingly gave thanks to God for making sure that they didn’t crash while her son was behind the steering wheels.

Doris wrote:

"When David decided to drive mummy #disneyworld #tomorrowland thank God we didn't crash o #summerholiday2021"

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react to Doris post

Upon sharing the post, fans and colleagues of the actress flooded the comment section with loving words.

Read what some of them had to say below:

iamfunkeetti said:

"God bless you both."

prince_gold04 said:

"Whaooh Mama D may the good Lord continue to be with you.….. At least your son is your joy and God will never take him from you…"

taiwooduala said:

ladyariyike boy."

ladyariyike said:

"Awwww!!! Please send our love to handsome David."

neneuko said:

"Awwww My David is a grown Man."

