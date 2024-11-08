May Edochie's fans operating under the name Queen May Nation shared evidence of Yul Edochie begging his estranged wife after he had a baby with Judy Austin

The group shared the post in response to the actor's rant saying he was in a bad marriage with May

In the apology, Yul was telling May he did not impregnate Judy Austin intentionally nor did he want to replace his wife with her

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The end is far from near for Yul and May Edochie's divorce drama with Judy Austin in the middle.

Yul's elder brother, Linc, gave an interview anchored by veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo (KOK) in which he spoke about the family's stand on the last born of Pete Edochie taking another wife, Judy, and his separation from his legal wife, May.

Yul Eodchie promises to love May forever and not replace her with Judy Austin in old chat. Photo: yuledochie, mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In response to Linc's interview, Yul sends some words to his brother and the show's host, KOK.

Responding to Yul's response to his brother, Queen May Nation, a name May's fans are known by, shared the deep voice actor's post pleading with the mother of his four children and telling her reasons he can never leave her for Judy.

Assuring May of his love which he said claimed he would never stop loving her, Yul wrote:

"The plan is not to break our home and marry her in place of you. I swear with my life that is not the plan. I love you so much, and I don't know what would become of me if you leave me."

The group got angry with Yul in responding to Linc's interview when he claimed he was in a sad marriage with May.

"Now, the same man claims he was in a sad marriage with her and he could have died if he didn’t choose his “apiness“. He wanted her to stay, now he’s acting like he walked away willingly."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's old post begging May

Pete Edochie's son took to social media to publicly apologise to his wife, May for having a baby with Judy Austin., See some of them below:

nenye_.official:

"But did Yul truly say that?"

rytaddiva"

"The he goat think say we no know the true. Narrative gone wrong for him. That May body he will never touch or see again. He should take his pain and stay with his bag of beans"

petmorah:

"He's just frustrated that his plan didn't work. He wanted to eat his cake and have it, but disgrace sat him down and said not today 😂😂😂😂"

victory764230:

"Since queen May said in her podcast that she's willing to give love a second chance, the man has been going gaga. It just dawned on him the he finally lost that precious jewel. He's now desperately trying to change the narratives but evidence full everywhere. Thank god my eloquent, poised , composed and sophisticated queen took a walk from this narcissist. This man and his desperate concubine would have kpaied queen man if she dared accepted polygamy. God forbid bad things."

beautifuluche:

"You see the ‘I don’t know what will become of me if you leave me’, part eh! Gosh 🤦🏻‍♀️, he knew Queen May stood in the gap for him in almost everything, now look at what have become of him.🤦🏻‍♀️tufiakwa."

Yul Edochie accuses May of lying for pity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported the movie star shared a post in which he claimed many lies had been said about him.

Yul claimed that lies were being said about him for ‘them’ to gain pity and sell ‘their’ market.

Not stopping there, the movie star added that it would soon be said that he is a 40-second man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng