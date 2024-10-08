Judy Austin has appreciated her fans for the show of love toward her and her content on social media

In her post, she shared lovely pictures and also stated her feelings, Judy also claimed she felt so blessed

Her appreciation generated mixed reactions from the comment section as many shared their take about what she wrote

Judy Austin's name, seemed not to have been deleted from the bad book of her fans with the way they reacted to her post.

In a post shared on social media, Austin said she felt so loved and blessed. She thanked her fans worldwide with the appreciation message.

However, it didn't go down well with some of her fans, who claimed she was not loved. Though a few also thanked her in return, some were sarcastic about it as they made fun of her with different emojis.

Judy Austin shares pictures

The movie star, who was surprised by her husband, shared some lovely pictures.

Judy Austin was wearing a white blouse and short jean shirt. A few supporters took offence with what she wore. They questioned her dress sense and sent her to the gallows.

Recall that Austin has always preached about love amid the hatred shown to her by some of her fans.

See the post here:

What fans said about Austin's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Austin. Here are some of the comments below:

@simply_cunita7:

"If consoling myself was a person."

@jennyama406:

"Editment is this u,filter is this ur hand work."

@love_babiee_:

"Who love you abeg."

@tinacletus24:

"First time of you not wearing Ankara but if no be original trust me no be original. Apa apku ewu Gambia."

@mabangapilisa:

"Whoever is responsible for ur wardrobe will never enter heaven, Ijele Ijele we greet u mah."

@chu_kwualovukam:

"It's how you always stand at a certain small corner of the house to snap . But if it's outside the house or hotel, we see widely. It's like u are not confident to snap inside your classroom compared to hotels and movie sets. Do u even have a kitchen ?? In Enugu u used to do videos of your reptil_e pipii , splaying around in the lounge, but ever since u went to Abuja na corner u dey snap. Judy Judy , are we missing something."

@temisworld5:

"Who love mumu like you, you better go and sit down one place for us to see better person."

@exoticbeauty106:

"You and this skirt."

@zara_lazarus5:

"Dreamer, you wish. MAY got all the love you're craving for without doing too much."

@mercyaidoko:

"Fan or fans, which all over the world, this woman dey whine herself fans wey no fit gift u any see clothes wey celebrity wear infact I forget she has reduced herself to yeye brity because of person husband."

Lawyer speaks about Yul, Judy Austin

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer had stated reason Judy Austin's ex-husband's case against Yul Edochie will be the actor's nightmare.

The lawyer said that Edochie was involved in a case of wife snatching and tagged him a home breaker in the suit that will be filed against him.

His argument about the case sparked reactions among fans, who took to the comment section to applaud him.

